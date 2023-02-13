Witnessing a live sporting event in the stadium is an incomparable wholesome experience. And if it is your first sporting event from the ground, then it truly makes it an unforgettable experience. Just like it turned out to be for the four-year-old in this viral video from National Hockey League in Canada. On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings defeated Vancouver Canucks by 5-2, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. However, this win was not all that summarizes the cheering by the audience in the game. Amidst the competitive energy and friendly rivalries between the two hockey teams, a four-year-old boy grabbed the spotlight as it was his first ice hockey game.

The crowd burst into cheer as four-year-old, George, at his first Wings game, was put on the jumbotron. As the cheering got louder, the little boy appeared repeatedly on the big screen and his smile got bigger.

The precious moment was shared online by Detroit Red Wings shared on Twitter with the caption, “We Love George!” The now-viral video opens by showing the young boy decked in a red Detroit jersey and looking at himself in the jumbotron.

As the video begins, George presumably shy of the cameras can be seen just staring at the big screen without exhibiting any expression. This is when his parents sitting next to him can be seen slashing a placard that read, “It’s my first game – George.” After George appeared in red jersey on screen, the home crowd can be heard bursting into cheers, which is when the camera panned to the supporters of the Vancouver Canucks and the Detroit fans were heard booing.

Once again George appeared on the big screen, and the crowd started hooting. This game of booing the Cannucks’ fan and cheering George continued until the four-year-old got comfortable with the camera and flashed his million-dollar smile at it.

WE LOVE GEORGE! pic.twitter.com/NQbrgOjrYQ— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 11, 2023

While George’s debut appearance on the jumbotron was adored by several users on the internet, the University of Michigan’s hockey team seems to be ropping in yet another fan to their arena. Taking to the comments section the official Twitter account of the University of Michigan’s hockey team asked George if he needs their jersey to cheer the players for their game against Michigan State. Their comment read, “George do you need a Michigan jersey for the next game?”

George do you need a Michigan jersey for the next game?— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2023

The replies were flooded with adorable reactions for the star fan.

Im a Canucks fan from Vancouver….. and I also love George! George>everyone— Filipe ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@Filipebar234) February 12, 2023

He is so cute omfg. Like a little Spencer Breslin.— Bunni Unmasked  (@octoberphiliac) February 12, 2023

One of the best sports memories of my lifetime— 🎲🎲 (@_Fight_Fanatic) February 12, 2023

So far, the video has been played more than two million times and still counting.

