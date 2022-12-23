Thousands of Teddy Bears Thrown Into Ice Rink During Hockey Game in US, Here's Why

As Christmas draws near, we get to witness a variety of festive customs being practiced by people. Some of these may be familiar to us, while others may be completely unknown. One such tradition was witnessed during a Cleveland Monsters game in the United States, where supporters were observed throwing thousands of stuffed animals onto the ice rink. You may think that this happened after the end of the game. However, this takes place as soon as the first goal is scored. According to The Independent, the audience’s gesture of tossing stuffed animals into the ice rink is a traditional Christmas hockey custom known as the “teddy bear toss”.

Cleveland Monsters took to their official Twitter account and shared a 24-second video of the incident with a caption that read, "the goal that made it rain."

the goal that made it rain 🧸🥰 pic.twitter.com/tKKPE0Psgk— Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) December 18, 2022

The video captures a shower of soft toys flying into the ice hockey rink after the Monsters scored the opening goal of the match. Locals can donate gifts to children as part of the “teddy bear toss” custom, with many gifts being given by players to hospitals or charities.

According to Cleveland19, the yearly ritual occurred during a December 18 game between the Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, and the Laval Rockets, the Montreal Canadiens AHL club. This year, fans were able to give in a total of 12,476 teddy bears, breaking the previous year’s record of 10,168.

“Thank you all bear-ry much for helping us break our record with 12,476 stuffed animals this year!!!,” Cleveland Monsters said in another tweet.

Thank you all 🧸-ry much for helping us break our record with 𝟭𝟮,𝟰𝟳𝟲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹𝘀 this year!!! https://t.co/xLVNfoK6jJ— Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) December 18, 2022

The video has received over 10,300 views and has been appreciated for the moment and the cause that it contributes to. One user wrote, “Always a cool moment for a great cause thanks to Monsters Hockey!”

Always a cool moment for a great cause thanks to @monstershockey! https://t.co/WmStWqmMBJ— Kenny "The Roadman" Roda🎙🎧📻🏈⚾️🏀🏒⚽️ (@TheKennyRoda) December 19, 2022

The stuffed toy animals will now be given to regional charities that assist and support children caught up in unfortunate circumstances or those who need emotional support and comfort.

