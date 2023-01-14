'Three Generations in One Flight': SpiceJet Pilot is Back With His Lyrical Announcement

You might be accustomed to typical flight announcements but that does not happen when you are flying with a certain SpiceJet pilot. He has turned the monotonous welcome announcement to an endearing poetic welcome. He recently gained traction on social media for his unusual welcome announcement in Hindi. Pilot Mohit Teotia is back again with his lyrical message but this time it is more special than ever. The clip was shared by him on Instagram. He can be seen speaking that three generations of his family, that is his mother, himself and his one-year-old son traveling in the same flight. He begins his welcome announcement talking about the beautiful sky the passengers are soon going to be experiencing. As the people applaud and cheer for him, the pilot goes on to say that this flight is special to him. For the first time, his mother and son are traveling with him.

Check out the endearing clip here:

Charmed by pilot Mohit Teotia, several social media users wondered on which SpiceJet flight they should travel to hear these heartwarming announcements in person. Others wrote that they love hearing these announcements from the pilot. Many mentioned that it must have been such a great moment for Mohit to fly his family. An Instagram user wrote, “That happiness of flying your family is clearly shown on your face!”

“I’m sure all of the passengers and the viewers smiled not only because of your poem but the smile you gave while reciting it,” another comment read.

A user joked, “Maa ne yeh toh zaroor bola hoga ki beta zyada teez matt chalana (Your mother must have said son don’t fly too fast).” To this Mohit Teotia confirmed that his mother had indeed given him those instructions.

Mohit Teotia won the hearts of social media users recently with his poetic take to welcome everyone. The announcement was appreciated by the amused passengers and many recorded the clip, which was shared on social media. The SpiceJetpPilot, himself reshared the clip where he was seen addressing the passengers and welcoming them by reciting a poem in Hindi. This was one creative way of introducing himself and his co-pilot. Social media users were equally impressed by his gesture. Take a peek at the clip here:

What do you think of the poetic Pilot?

