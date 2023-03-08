Elder siblings have always been known to act as second parents to their younger siblings, and a recent instance is a shining example of how they step up in times of crisis. A video of a three-year-old boy rescuing his baby brother from choking on a toy has gone viral on the internet, with netizens hailing him as a hero. The video showcases the elder sibling’s quick reflexes and bravery in saving his younger brother from danger, which is being lauded by many on social media.

The clip begins with a text overlay that reads, “When your three year old handles the hell out of being a big brother”. The video shows the toddler coming in front of the camera while his mother and elder brother played hula-hoop. Suddenly, the older sibling noticed a foreign object in the baby’s mouth and immediately sprang into action. He grabbed his brother, opened his mouth, and safely removed the object. The internet is applauding the quick reflexes of the young hero.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video gained widespread attention after being re-shared on Twitter. A Twitter user shared the video with the comment, “Handled that without breaking a sweat," and it quickly went viral, accumulating over 6.2 million views, as well as numerous likes and comments.

Users left a variety of comments in response to the video. One remarked, “The realization leading up to the head snatch is top tier," while another praised the individual in the video as a hero. A third user noted the swift transformation from youth to maturity, writing, “He went from 3 to 40 years old in a heartbeat…Good job young man!"

The fourth commenter pointed out the benefits of having an attentive older sibling, stating, “Honestly such a blessing for that oldest child. To be so attentive and to see things the mom might not see from up above."

