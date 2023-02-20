Today, there is no dearth of bizarre food recipes on the internet that have pissed off users every single day and made them long for the permanent ‘dislike’ button. From ice cream being added to panipuri and dosas, to pasta being made with strawberries, social media users had had enough. However, that doesn’t stop people from putting their creativity to the test and devising unusual ways to have a dish in the least expected manner. Now, adding to the list of such weird food combos is the ‘Thums Up’ panipuri that recently went viral on Indian Twitter.

The short clip shared on the blue bird app shows a street stall owner serving ‘Thums Up’ panipuri to a lady who came to taste one of his ‘special’ food varieties that is exclusive to his Kolkata shop. Not just that, Dilip Da of the Maharaja Chat Centre mentioned that he is famous for serving different types of panipuri or puchkas, namely, chocolate, mango, pineapple, strawberry, coconut water, Rajbhog, along with the common mint variety. On being asked about his ‘Thums Up’ panipuri, Dilip Da prepared it by adding the cold drink into a container and mixing it with a bit of spice and lemon to be served as his ‘exclusive’ Kolkata’s puchka. While the woman in the clip enjoyed ‘Thums Up’ puchka, online viewers disapproved of it and started pouring funny reactions in the comment section.

Pani Puri lovers, here’s presenting Thump’s up Pani Puri…Shower your love with Thumbs down pic.twitter.com/Gjuo9c4PoE — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 9, 2023

Watch the Full Video Here:

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep after this,” replied an aggrieved user while the other one commented, “Why on the earth people are experimenting with the best of foods”. “O dear I need to brush my eyes,” quipped the third user. Would you want to taste it?

I wouldn’t be able to sleep after this (for multiple reasons!)— چھوی / Chhavi (@chhavi) February 9, 2023

I cry— Ohol (@OholArt) February 11, 2023

Sudhar jao— Devikaa (@devikaamathur) February 11, 2023

Why are they even eating this — ajuba (@ColorsAndDrama) February 11, 2023

Why on the earth people are experimenting with best of foods — Komal (@k_quirkyinsane) February 9, 2023

Recently, another video of panipuri being served with ice cream surfaced on the internet and sickened Desi foodies so that they didn’t even feel like taking a bite. In the now-viral clip, the man could be seen adding vanilla-flavoured ice cream to the pani puri and flavouring it with three different kinds of syrups. Before presenting the pani puri, he even added a final garnish with a mixture.

