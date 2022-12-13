TikTok Star Goes To Farm In Crop Tops, Tackles Baffled Users With Sarcasm

Ever seen a farmer wearing crop tops and jeans? We often think of farmers wearing traditional farming clothes. While it varies from country to country, crop tops don’t pop up in our minds when we think of them. However, influencer and TikTok star Nikki Neisler has left her viewers awestruck with the outfits that she chooses when she goes to the farm.

The San Diego influencer claims that she refuses to wear a regular shirt while grafting on the farm and loves wearing crop tops instead. But she agrees that she has to battle a “farmer’s tan” due to her not-so-traditional attire. She often shows her life at the farm and wears outfits that she wants rather than traditional farmer attire.

Neisler sarcastically jokes that she changes her outfit just before she records a TikTok clip. Fan said, “I see you can speak sarcasm fluently. I appreciate that.”

People described Neisler to be “gorgeous” and “sweet”. But some don’t believe she is a farmer saying that they have never seen a farm girl sporting long, sharp painted nails.

Neisler, who currently works as a marketer, has revealed that she listens to country music when she misses home. She suggests that country songs are more than just music and describes them as “underrated”. The has also shared a series of clips of her riding a horseback and travelling along the back roads.

Neisler has often shared videos of her driving a tractor to which people have asked if she drives them. To these questions, she replied jokingly – “No, I only use auto steering.”

Neisler has become a sensation on TikTok and has over 16 lakh followers on the social media platform.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here