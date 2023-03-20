Social media is a great source of entertainment and sometimes people even refer to videos of experts to expand their knowledge of a particular field. However, there are times when you may come across videos that scar you for the rest of your life and get you to a point where you quit social media forever. Recently, a person took to TikTok to share that gym enthusiasts could increase their daily protein intake by eating dog food.

While one may think that people rejected the idea because of its obvious absurdity, they went the exact opposite way and made it a trend. One of them was 21-year-old Henry Clarisey who gathered more than 20 lakh views on his video which featured him trying to eat dog food. However, he instantly regretted his decision and shared that he tasted the dry dog food kibble and “it tasted like little pieces of rocks". He further said that he will never go down that road again and admitted that even if the dog food is high in protein, it is not worth it.

When it comes to India, fitness enthusiasts seem to be more responsible and are highly unlikely to copy TikTok trends on protein requirements. According to the Times of India, Vipin Kumar, a fitness trainer from Kochi said, “Only people who have been working out for a while and haven’t seen gains might try it out of desperation.” Another Bengaluru-based trainer Jaykumar Acharya added, “Dog food is for dogs, and it is made differently. It is just not meant for human consumption.”

This isn’t the first time people have tried to eat dog food and mislead people online. Popular tennis player Serena Williams ate a “spoonful” of salmon food meant for her dog named Chip after mixing it with rice in 2016. The tennis player was left sick and rushed to the bathroom a few hours later. She said that the taste of dog food was “a little bit like a house-cleaner thing,” adding that she realised it wasn’t meant for human consumption. “They should have written that,” she further said.

