TikTok Will Let Users Generate Profile Pictures With AI

This new feature could appeal to fans of the latest gimmicks in the world of tech.. TikTok is reportedly working on an option that would let users automatically generate up to 30 avatars. The option, which is still in a test phase, is already accessible to some users in some countries, according to TechCrunch. Screenshots unveiled on Twitter revealed the new tool, which is accessible directly from the TikTok app.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture," a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch. “In a few select regions, we’re experimenting with a new way to create and share profile pictures with the TikTok community.”

The tool, which has been compared to Lensa, will generate profile photos using artificial intelligence.Users will have to provide between three and ten photos to create up to 30 avatars. After the avatars have been generated, the users will be able to upload and publish the creations. The only restriction is that users will only be able to use the tool once a day.

With this initiative, TikTok joins the ranks of Snapchat, LinkedIn and Facebook in unveiling new features based on artificial intelligence. Snapchat launched “My AI," a kind of virtual friend, and a new tool for creating a background for profile pictures. Facebook, on the other hand, is looking at Story creation that integrates AI. Meanwhile LinkedIn has decided to use ChatGPT to help its users create their profile.

The introduction of artificial intelligence-based features is emerging as the latest strategy for social networks as ChatGPT continues to grab headlines.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here