The idea that clothes define a person’s gender is a misconception that does not hold true. People should have the freedom to wear whatever makes them feel comfortable, regardless of their gender. While some may choose to embrace gender neutrality, it is not a requirement, and individuals have the right to express themselves in a way that aligns with their identity.

A recent incident on social media has brought attention to the fact that some individuals still cling to traditional gender norms when it comes to clothing. In a video posted on TikTok, a user called out a merchandise retailer for stocking colourful clothing in the boys’ section that she perceived as too “girlish." However, her comments were met with backlash from those who reject the idea that clothing should be strictly defined by gender.

The video in question shows a TikToker repeatedly questioning whether she is in the boys’ section of Target store while displaying a range of colourful clothing items featuring floral prints, rainbows, and cartoon characters. She expresses her belief that the clothing is too feminine and argues that the store is attempting to make boys look like girls against their will. She even goes so far as to call a pink set of shorts and a t-shirt “sick" and urges Target to “do better”. Not just that, she also compared clothing with the same print on a boy and a girl mannequin, stating that it would make the boy look like his sister.

“This is the boys section? Wow.”They are pushing this agenda on our children. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/eZJC7NBhVh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 3, 2023

After the TikTok video went viral, some users on Twitter began criticising the lady’s views. One user mocked the notion of clothing being forced on children, stating, “Against your will? Your 4 yr old is out on the streets working and buying clothes without you? Lol. That’s a YOU problem, Phil." Another user pointed out the absurdity of being threatened by colourful clothing, as opposed to an agitated adult with a camera.

Against your will? Your 4 yr old is out on the streets working and buying clothes without you? Lol. That’s a YOU problem, Phil.— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 4, 2023

Where’s the law that says you have to buy these clothes? Including the internet, there are literally hundreds of options for clothing retailers. Also, men and boys have been wearing Hawaiian shirts since the 1940s — many of those men and boys were fighting in World War II.— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) March 4, 2023

Several other users expressed their belief that children should be allowed to be kids and wear whatever they feel comfortable in, rather than being forced to adhere to outdated gender norms. One user wrote, “What are boys ‘supposed’ to wear? Is it only bloodshed, trucks, and footballs, or are they allowed to just be kids? The only agenda I see is trying to surpass the outdated ideologies of older generations."

Colorful clothing seems like way less of a problem than a visibly agitated adult with a camera lurking in the children’s department at Target.I know which of those two things I’d feel threatened by (hint: it’s not the clothes) — ☆ ʲ ᵘ ˡ ᵉ ˢ ☆ (@mrs_socialista) March 4, 2023

Wait what’s the agenda? That colors are nice? 😱— Smári McCarthy (@smarimc) March 4, 2023

Uh, why are people so insecure?? They’re just colors, and if y’all were smart, you’d know the childhood brain isn’t developed enough to make a connection between colors and sexuality…. Unless YOU tell them to. Just don’t buy it if you don’t like it! Not that serious.— Angel Elliott Massie (@AngelElliott) March 4, 2023

This adult outrage over absolutely nothing is quite embarrassing.— Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 4, 2023

Another user argued that the colour of clothing has nothing to do with a child’s sexuality, stating, “They’re just colors, and if y’all were smart, you’d know the childhood brain isn’t developed enough to make a connection between colors and sexuality… Unless YOU tell them to. Just don’t buy it if you don’t like it! Not that serious."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here