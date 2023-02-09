You win some, you lose some. Cade McHenry had lost his fantasy football league. Yet it led him to win a lot of followers on TikTok for his viral dance clips for his 30-day dance challenge. The Chicago Bears fan had a penalty posed on him as a result of losing the fantasy league. His friends had told him to record a TikTok dance every day for the next 30 days. After 29 amazing dance routines, Cade finished off the penalty on Good Morning America as he performed his 30th and final dance live. Grooving to Justin Bieber’s hit track Yummy, Cade proved just why he had gone on to amass a huge following in such a short span of time.

Good Morning America shared the clip of this final routine on their YouTube channel. Before Cade can break into his dance, he said, “I’m a lifetime athlete and my biggest dream was always [to be] on ‘SportsCenter’ Top Ten and you know what, dancing got me there." He added, “That’s definitely not the way I expected it to be, but I’ll take it for sure." Being the good sport that he is, Cade broke into his dance routine that no one would want to miss.

Social media users were alright with the fact the Cade McHenry could not dance all that well. They loved that the 22-year-old Chicago resident completed his penalty despite the fact that he was not looking forward to it. Making it “adorable” and “funny” along the way certainly helped. “So cute! Adorable! Love it! It’s okay that he can’t dance, neither can I!” a YouTube user commented.

Another user wrote, “I didn’t think it was going to be that funny but this was sooo good. They’re like a kiddos version of ‘impractical jokers’ and it’s comedy gold.”

“That’s awesome!” read another comment.

Cade McHenry also has a little more in store for him than a large following on his social media platforms. Good Morning America reported that the Chicago Bears surprised the fan with a special VIP invitation to their training camp this summer. This invitation is extended not just to him but to his entire fantasy football league. What is more is that Gatorade is awarding Cade with a year’s worth of supply of their sports drinks. He surely seemed to have won more than he ever lost.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here