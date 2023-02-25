Apple Inc’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook, shared a heartfelt tribute to his former boss Steve Jobs. He shared a sincere note on Twitter, remembering his old friend and teacher, Steve Jobs, on his birth anniversary, February 24. Cook’s tweet, where he is seen fondly speaking of attributes of Jobs’ personality, has now gone viral. Hundreds of social media users also joined him in praising the innovator extraordinaire. Videos and pictures from Jobs’ younger days have flooded the comments section, prompting a strong sense of nostalgia.

In his tweet on Jobs’ birth anniversary, Cook said, “people with the most to teach live like they have the most to learn — and Steve loved learning. He was the most curious person I’ve ever met, which made him the best teacher I’ve ever known. Happy birthday, my friend." He attached a picture of a young Steve Jobs with the wishes.

People with the most to teach live like they have the most to learn — and Steve loved learning. He was the most curious person I’ve ever met, which made him the best teacher I’ve ever known. Happy birthday, my friend. pic.twitter.com/J45swZfZQ8— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2023

This is not the first time Tim Cook has laid down words of praise for Steve Jobs. He has often spoken about his ex-boss being one of the best teachers he has ever had. In an interview given late last year, he spoke about an important life lesson Jobs gave him. “You know I always used to think about the next thing, and always sort of put off the happiness until the next thing occurs. And of course, the next thing never occurs. But he taught me the joy is in the journey,” he said.

Akin to times when he talked about Jobs fondly, this tweet, too, garnered a lot of public attention. The tweet has gone viral, having recorded over 6 million views so far. Within minutes of Cook making the post, people flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Jobs.

Tenor, the maker of the GIF keyboard used worldwide today, wrote, “nothing but gratitude. Thanks for everything, Steve, Happy Birthday!" The handle attached a GIF of the evolution of iPhones with their tweet.

Nothing but gratitude. Thanks for everything, Steve, Happy Birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/n9tB5m4mkl— Tenor (@gifkeyboard) February 24, 2023

Another user agreed with Cook’s tweet, saying, “yes he was an inspiration to us all." They attached an artistic rendition of a young Steve Jobs with this.

yes he was an inspiration to us all pic.twitter.com/uDPTQNnvkJ— TCP (@TrillionIam) February 24, 2023

People posted inspirational videos of the tech wizard in the thread, too. from his master marketing to his ideas about what devices should look like and do, these clips cover some of the greatest ideas the man had.

This is the most inspirational speech I've ever heard, really moved me to spend my life and not waste it:pic.twitter.com/96riilBODX— Gordus (@medicgordus) February 24, 2023

Happy birthday Steve. Here’s one of my favorites from him. pic.twitter.com/iCuFe47Zee— ian hodge (@IanHodge223) February 24, 2023

Legend of marketer pic.twitter.com/UnOvX4GOmp— Harsh Raj (@rajharsh0810) February 24, 2023

Steve Jobs died in 2011 following a long battle against cancer.

