With the continuous ticking of the biological clock for women also comes the societal pressure of getting married. Adding up to the issue are those nosy relatives and gossipy aunties who never fail to remind young women that they should get married. Be it during family get-togethers or casual meets ups, the question “When are you getting married?” gets thrown at the table like it’s a tradition. Are you one of those who are tired of dodging the question time and again? Well, this Twitter user has come up with an ultimate solution to the problem and it is sure to leave you crackling.

A cup of tea can make or break a day and almost a majority of Indian households consume the hot drink on a daily basis. The user gave a spicy twist to this staple drink to teach all those nosy relatives an unforgettable lesson. In a video shared by her, the Twitter user appears to be making a tea but there’s a massive change in its ingredient. Traditionally, the basic element of preparing a hot tea includes spices like cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and sometimes even cloves.

The mixture is boiled with water and milk and is further sweetened using sugar, honey, or jaggery. But this user has replaced the main ingredient with red hot chillies. The clip shows the prepping of this spicy hot drink in a large vessel that is entirely filled with uncut chillies. After boiling it thoroughly along with a nice stirring, this bizarre tea is served in a white china cup. The Twitter user who shared the clip jokingly suggested others serve all their gossipy aunties this spicy hot drink.

“Serve it to all the aunties who come to your place and ask you to get married,” wrote the user. Take a look at the video here:

Serve it to all the aunties who come to your place and ask you to get married! pic.twitter.com/HnnT3OcYUW— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) March 20, 2023

The hilarious video has left many bursting into a fit of laughter and has already garnered over three lakh views on the micro-blogging site. A string of users also dropped a barrage of funny responses in the reply section. A Twitterati suggested that the tea should be served to all the relatives.

😂 Not only aunties, also offer uncles.— आदित्य शुभम् 🇮🇳 آدتیہ شبھم Aditya Subham (@aditya_shashi) March 20, 2023

Another asked, “How many aunties got served?”

How many Aunties got served? 🤔— Sri (@SridharSrikumar) March 20, 2023

One more joined “Absolutely correct. Good idea for gossip wale aunties.”

Absolutely correct 💯, Good Idea for Gossip Wale aunties😅😂🤣— Sunil Chowta (@ChowtaSunil) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile, a user who liked the idea added, “It sounds like a spicy and creative way to deal with nosy relatives!”

It sounds like a spicy and creative way to deal with nosy relatives!— Shagun Residency (@ShagunResidency) March 21, 2023

Another enquired, “What’s the recipe?”

What's the recipe?— idohire recruitement (@idohirerecruit) March 20, 2023

Will you ever give this spicy trick a try?

