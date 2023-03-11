Satish Kaushik, known for his exceptional dialogue delivery and comic roles, passed away on March 9 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. His demise has left the entire nation shocked. Not only fans but several prominent celebrities have mourned the big loss on social media. Amidst this, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid a heartfelt tribute to the multi-talented personality by creating massive art at the Puri beach in Odisha. The artist carved out the late actor’s smiling face on the sand alongside a small message that read, “Tribute to Satish Kaushik.”

The artist shared a short clip of his creation via Twitter on March 9. While grieving the loss, Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote, “Tribute to the legendary Indian actor-director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.” Take a look at the memento here:

Tribute to Legendary Indian Actor-Director and Writer #SatishKaushik Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Mmtbb9PPWb— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 9, 2023

Within a span of a few days, the sand art has amassed over ninety-five thousand views and more than nine thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. The heartfelt tribute was widely appreciated by the actor’s fans, one of the fans wrote, “Satish Kaushik ji, rest in peace and you will always be in our hearts.”

Satish koushik ji, rest in peace and be always in our heart ❤️.— Manosh Roy (@ManoshR65211982) March 10, 2023

Another commented, “My respect to Satish ji, jin hone duniya ko hansaya aaj rula kar chale gaye (My respect to Satish ji, the one who has made the world laugh left us all crying today).”

My respect to Satish ji, jinhone duniya ko hansaya Aaj rula kar chale gayee!!!— alka joshi (@alkaj44) March 10, 2023

One more joined, “Satish Kaushik was an acclaimed actor & director who scripted some of the most memorable cinematic works of our time. He tickled fans with humour & his art will live on through his filmography. My condolences on his demise to his family & well-wishers.”

#SatishKaushik was an acclaimed actor & director who scripted some of the most memorable cinematic works of our time.He tickled fans with humour & his art will live on through his filmographyMy condolences on his demise to his family &ell wishers#सतीश_कौशिक#SatishKaushikDeath— 🇮🇳Vikram Singh🇮🇳 (@vikramsbjp) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, a user said, “We lost a multi-talented personality.”

We lost a multi talented personality,— Santosh Mohanty (@sonorissa1) March 10, 2023

The late actor’s friend Anupam Kher told CNN-News18 that Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack when he was on his way to a hospital in New Delhi. The incident occurred just two days after he attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Mumbai. While mourning his death on Twitter, Kher also penned an emotional note that read, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti!"

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

From playing the funny role of the orphanage cook in Mr India to essaying a corrupt contractor in Jaane Bhi Do Yaara, Satish Kaushik has performed several unconventional roles on the big screen. Besides this, he also co-wrote dialogues, developed scripts, and directed Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam. He is survived by his wife Shashi and 11-year-old daughter Vanshika.

