Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is back at it again: poking fun at himself and making his followers chuckle. If you have ever followed the Tweets of the minister, you must know all about his witty sense of humour. This time he shared a snap of a note being passed to him on a flight. He confessed that he thought it was a WhatsApp number. Turns out Indigo Airlines was just thanking him for choosing to fly with them. The tweet alongside the snap read, “Thought it was the WhatsApp Number! Better luck on your next flight Temjen.” He concluded the tweet with a wink emoji.

Thought it was the WhatsApp Number!Better luck on your next flight Temjen 😉 pic.twitter.com/jO3B07tc0R — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 29, 2023

As always, the tweet from the Nagaland minister was a hit among his social media following. Many remarked that he has a great sense of humour. Others joked that he should not lose hope, surely he could get the number on his next trip with Indigo. “Matlab yeh hai ki thoda aur time lagega, 2-3 bar aur try kijiye sir… WhatsApp number milne ki puri sambhavna hai. Best of luck (This means it will take a little time, try a couple more times again. There is a high probability you will get the WhatsApp number. Best of luck),” wrote a user.

Matlab ye h ki thoda aur time lagega, 2-3 bar aur try kijiye sir…. Whatsapp milne ki puri sambhavna h.Best of luck — बुढ़वा बाबा (@BudhwaBaba) March 29, 2023

“Oh Ho bad luck , next time you will get the number," read a comment.

Oh Ho bad luck , next time you will get the number 😂— Aquib Mir 🇮🇳. (@aquibmir71) March 29, 2023

Another tweet read, “Sir, indeed you have a tremendous sense of humour. Good going. Keep it up.”

Sir, Indeed you have a tremendous sense of humour. Good going. Keep it up👍— Prashant Kumawat (@Prashan39715148) March 29, 2023

“Success is the journey from failure to failure without losing the enthusiasm,” read a tweet.

Success is the journey from failure to failure without losing the enthusiasm— Manish Patil (@gpmanya) March 29, 2023

This is not the first time Temjen Imna Along, has poked fun at himself for being single. Recently, he shared another funny video with emphasised the importance of fire safety at home. The minister added his signature “stay single” note to it. Along used a throwback viral video to convey his message, which shows a family of three in their kitchen.

The utensil catches fire, leaving all three stunned. The husband can be seen running out of the kitchen with their daughter, leaving his wife behind to put out the fire. This seems to have left the wife agitated, as she can be seen pulling off her slipper and going after her husband. Along jokes about the tug-of-war between being a doting father and a dutiful husband, saying that it is like playing with fire. He urges people to take fire safety seriously and install fire safety equipment at their homes.

Hum kare to kare kya… The tug of war between being a doting father & a dutiful husband is like playing with 🔥. This is why I prefer to remain safe by staying single. On a serious note, fire🔥 should not be taken lightly. Do install fire safety equipment at your home. pic.twitter.com/MD7Yn40f3V — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 24, 2023

People on the internet flooded the reply section with laughing emojis and many declared him and Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the two most eligible bachelors.

