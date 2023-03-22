Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan, a tech firm’s CEO passed away after being hit by a speeding car while out on a morning jog in Mumbai’s Worli. The tragic incident occurred at 6:30 am on Sunday near Worli Dairy on Worli Seaface. Social media users who have been mourning Rajalaxmi’s shocking demise have dug out an old LinkedIn post made by the late CEO and it has left people teary-eyed.

Rajalakshmi’s LinkedIn post detailed her participation in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. She cited a Ronald Rook quote that goes “I don’t run to add days to my life, I run to add life to my days." She ended her post by writing, “I have added life to my days, I have added friends to my life. I have added the booster shot to my work. I wake up yet another day, to run, to live life."

Rajalakshmi’s words are rendered even more poignant after the tragic circumstance of her death. Her LinkedIn profile picture also included a snap of her running.

Oh God, this is incredibly tragic 🙁 Her LinkedIn DP itself has a pic of her running - she seems to be so passionately into running. pic.twitter.com/EuS6SrsA8Q— Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 20, 2023

was quite 🙁 to read about it yesterday.seemed quite passionate, dedicated and had just participated in the mumbai marathon too. just few months ago, a hobbyist cyclist had also passed away after getting hit in a road mishap. —  (@eknazaridharbhi) March 20, 2023

This is so so painful.A very talented colleague of ours at @GroupMWorldwide (@WavemakerIndia), Mumbai met a similar fate about over a decade back. He really would have made an impact in that industry if not for that accident (cycling). Somewhere around this same place. — TORquED .eth .lens (@DigiMaverick) March 20, 2023

Heartbreaking , may her spirt motivate others to continue their journey towards remaining fit & looking after their health. Om Shanti — Aseem Anand (@aseemanand1967) March 20, 2023

It’s strange, Paul walker was passionate for cars and he died in car accident some others example are there and now she was passionate for running and she died while running, may god rest her soul in peace— Babbu virdi (@BabbuVirdi) March 21, 2023

As per preliminary reports, the driver had lost control of the car that mowed down Rajalakshmi and gone on to ram into a divider after knocking her down.

