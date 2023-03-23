Toddler Inventing New Language to Respond to Mum After Being Caught Stealing from Fridge is Adorable

A toddler’s answer to her mother’s question about why she opened the refrigerator is doing rounds on Instagram. In the video a baby can be seen in front of an open fridge. Her mother soon asks her why she opened the fridge, and the child says something that makes people on the Internet laugh out loud. “Mom, I already explained myself” part of the caption says. Since the video was posted, it has been seen more than 1.9 million times, and that number keeps going up. Also, a lot of people have liked and commented on the post. READ MORE

Here is the video:

Here’s what people on Instagram said in response to the video:

One user commented “She saying shut the hell up & let me pick what I want.”

Another user commented “Isn’t this just wonderful. I love this as it brings back memories with my son and daughter ”

While the user tried to understand what the baby was saying, one user wrote “You said there was ice cream in here. I can’t find the ice cream. There’s no ice cream! Where is the ice cream? I WANT ICE CREAM! NOW!”

Another user took a jibe and wrote “Don’t worry she’s just practicing bargaining”.

While another joked “She’s telling you to clean up the fridge ❤️”

Astonished with the attitude of the baby, an Instagram user wrote “What’s with that attitude, thou buddy? ”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here