Tom Cruise Thanked 'Top Gun' Fans Mid-Air During Skydive and the Memes Took Off

Tom Cruise thanked fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick in the wildest, most Tom Cruise way possible: while skydiving. In a video message, Cruise was seen sitting on an aircraft in the moments before leaping off of it and freefalling through air, with the sea looming beneath. “Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’," Cruise said in the video.

That is quite a way of saying thanks. People responded to Cruise’s message with memes.

his insurance company watching this pic.twitter.com/jOQ9kakcFv— anthony (@IceCreamTony) December 18, 2022

Producers right now who have Millions of dollars riding on him for his next films. pic.twitter.com/RlfzAy2rq9— Agnimitra (@AGNIIl) December 18, 2022

A random civilian watching Tom cruise come shooting towards them pic.twitter.com/ibzv8eKyy2— Dre (@breadwinnadre) December 18, 2022

South Africans on the beach pic.twitter.com/vRTBffqj2k— 🖤Anna🖤 (@riana_anna_) December 19, 2022

Just a picture of Nicole Kidman watching him fall and saying to herself "what the fuck was I thinking?" pic.twitter.com/zcll51bMYX— GRGO (Not Grego) (@gocando0381) December 19, 2022

Writer Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct the upcoming film and co-wrote Maverick. The director-writer also thanked fans for their support and shouted at Cruise, “Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We’ve got to get this shot.”

Cruise reacted to this by jumping off the plane and shared, “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.

The two concluding instalments of the Mission Impossible franchise will release in 2023 and 2024.

