Tom Holland Wants Indians to Stop Tagging Him in Tom Holland's NMACC Photos, Here's Why

Tom Holland found himself in a fix as Indians have once again started tagging him in Tom Holland’s photos from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. The Spiderman actor, along with Zendaya, was one of the host of international celebrities who attended the event. Before you start getting offended at Tom Holland’s request to stop tagging him in the photos, let us elaborate.

Historian Tom Holland (@holland_tom) has been a long-suffering victim of tag mishaps. He is decidedly not Tom Holland the actor, and would very much like for people to stop. Sharing a photo from a Shah Rukh Khan fan page which had mistakenly tagged him in Tom the actor’s pic with SRK, Zendaya, Salman Khan and Nita Ambani, the historian wrote, “Please make it stop."

“This is a great photo, confused though, what do you want to stop?" One clueless Twitter user asked him. “Where to begin?" Holland joked. “I am wheezing as I type this, but sincere aplogies on behalf of my fellow countrymen, Mr Holland," another Twitter user wrote. “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!" Holland replied.

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

I suppose there is that.— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

This is YOUR homecoming— Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) April 3, 2023

Just change your name to Tom Netherlands, man, it's as simple as that.— al-Mعtadid (@SyawishRehman) April 2, 2023

I keep quoting you in my videos and people keep asking if Spider Man wrote a book an ancient Rome— DJ Peach Unbannable (@DJ_PeachCobbler) April 2, 2023

KKKKKKKKKK I’m tired of saying your name to my students and getting spider man back. I usually say “Tom Holland no not the spider-man” in a roll.— Debs (@olabocos) April 3, 2023

Oh no😂 why did I just notice this😂We are sorry I promise when we get a picture with you and shahrukh we'll tag the other Tom to annoy him❤️— only pathaan matters (@typosaidiloveya) April 2, 2023

Nobody minds an excess of Tom Hollands when one’s a talented historian and the other a talented actor.

