'Tom Homecoming', Calling Gigi Hadid 'Shakira': Desi Paparazzi Steal the Show at NMACC Launch

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch had a host of international celebrities in attendance, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. An unlikely event, however, has stolen the show on social media: the Desi paparazzi’s interactions with the stars. From making “Homecoming" jokes with Tom to calling out to Gigi in Marathi, their adorable antics have won the Internet.

It started with Tom and Zendaya landing at Mumbai airport, when the paparazzi were heard calling out Tom’s name in various inflections. Thereafter, when the celebrities posed at the NMACC event, the paparazzi exclaimed “Gigi ikde ikde" to the supermodel, called Nick Jonas “Nickwa" and “jijaji", made Spiderman Homecoming jokes with Tom and more. One of them was also heard asking his peer, upon Gigi’s appearance, “Shakira hai kya? Kaun hai bhai?"

My favourite video on the internet pic.twitter.com/9Zteftrt9v— R (@findgoddd) April 2, 2023

Indian Paparazzi are the bestAgree or argue with walls !!! pic.twitter.com/u6jBVzP6g7 — RCB (@kafiranasahai) April 2, 2023

How soon can we start the Indian Paparazzi Awards? pic.twitter.com/rRE8fYEWFW— Utkarsh Gupta (@PaneerMakkhani) April 2, 2023

Category is FUN and Indian paparazzi wins pic.twitter.com/klYKRYCSrg— Nescafe (@antihoeman) April 2, 2023

bro Hollywood paps have got nothing on desi paparazzi like they’re literally so entertaining and their comic timing is immaculate???? their interactions with celebrities alone could be turned into a TV show and I’d binge the heck out of it (calling Nick Jonas JIJU IDHAR??? LMAO)— sanj ♡ (@thepurpledoe) April 1, 2023

Indian Paparazzi can humble celebrities in seconds https://t.co/tU4C06FeMU— Shivli⸆⸉ (@winetubswift13) April 1, 2023

Woke up to see the Indian Paparazzi asking if Gigi is Shakira and burst out laughing — Hims ◟̽◞̽ (@chicagorry_) April 2, 2023

The NMACC launch event was attended by many Bollywood celebs as well as international stars- like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and more. There was some controversy over a moment when Varun lifted Gigi in his arms and kissed her on the cheek while on stage. When people criticised him over alleged “lack of consent", he pointed out that bringing Gigi to the stage had been planned all along.

