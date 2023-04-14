Too Adorable To Miss: AI Artist Reimagines Harry Potter Characters In Pixar Version

Hey Potterheads, you are about to witness the magical transfiguration of your favorite characters like never before, all thanks to an AI tool called Midjourney. An AI artist on Reddit has reimagined the beloved Hogwarts crew in Pixar form and the results are too adorable to handle. From the wizarding world’s boy who lived, Harry Potter (along with Hedwig, of course), to the clever and hardworking Hermione Granger, the AI artist has truly captured the essence of each character in their Pixar makeovers. And let’s not forget about their best friend, Ron Weasley with his fiery red hair and freckles, is portrayed as a lovable goofball with a heart of gold.

But it’s not just the trio that got the Pixar treatment. The AI artist also reimagined fan-favorite characters like Luna Lovegood, the house elf Dobby, and even the ever-mysterious Severus Snape. Of course, the transformation would have been incomplete without the ever-wise Professor Albus Dumbledore, Draco Malfoy, the greatest evil of all times Voldemort, and everyone’s favourite gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid. It is truly a sight to behold. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just someone who appreciates cute and quirky art, these illustrations are sure to put a smile on your face.

This transformation of the Harry Potter characters has taken the internet by storm, with many users finding the results too adorable to handle. The artwork quickly went viral on Reddit, with users gushing over the cuteness of the characters. From Harry Potter’s endearing smile to Hagrid hanging out in nature, the Pixar-style versions of the characters have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. A Reddit user wrote, “Hagrid being 90% beard could not be more fitting for that style.”

“Never thought I would see cute Voldemort,” another user commented.

A comment read, “If Pixar made the Harry Potter series, we’d have talking Sorting Hats singing catchy tunes, cuddly Dementors, and a Quidditch game that’s as colorful as a fireworks display.”

It is no wonder that the art is being appreciated so much on the internet. The Harry Potter franchise is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. It is a series of seven fantasy novels written by British author J.K. Rowling that follows the life of a young orphan boy, Harry Potter, who discovers he is a wizard and is enrolled in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The books have been adapted into a successful film franchise, theme parks, merchandise, and a global fandom.

Recently, HBO Max announced Harry Potter TV series, with an entirely new cast.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here