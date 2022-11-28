CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Too Much Eagerness': IFS Officer Warns Public after Tiger Attacks Tourists in Horrifying Video

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 15:50 IST

New Delhi, India

IFS Officer Warns Public after Tiger Attacks Tourists. (Image: Twutter/@surenmehra)

The spine-chilling video has netizens seriously contemplating noisy and disturbing behaviour by tourists that earns the ire of wild beasts.

In a video posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Surender Mehra, a group of tourists out on a jungle safari can be seen getting a rather angry visit by a tiger. The people in the open jeep, who seemed enthusiastic about a tiger sighting during their quest, were given a rather unforgettable lesson about respecting wildlife and giving animals their privacy. The spine-chilling video has netizens seriously contemplating noisy and disturbing behaviour by tourists that earns the ire of wild beasts.

In the video posted by Mehra, one can see a jeep stopped in the middle of the forest track. The person shooting the video zooms in on a particular spot of foliage. With some focus and minor eye-straining, you can see the orange and white fur with black stripes characteristic of a tiger. This is seconds before the animal roars aggressively and charges towards the tourist-filled vehicle. A person is heard saying “bhaag" (run) hurriedly. The driver quickly moves the jeep forward, and the tiger retreats. It is evident that nobody was injured in the incident.

Captioning the video that seems to be sourced from the popular online messaging site WhatsApp, Mehra wrote “Sometimes, our ‘too much’ eagerness for ‘Tiger sighting’ is nothing but intrusion in their Life…"

Mehra did not specify the exact location or the time of the incident.Either way, the video has sparked an interesting discussion among netizens.

“There’s tourism so there are livelihoods, development & most importantly decreased poaching, increased reportage and transparency in numbers of tigers etc. yea too much of vehicles are bad, esp noisy canters. May be time to introduce fixed no. of E-buses/ E-SUVs in national parks," one user tweeted.

Another put the onus on the tourists, saying that “there should be do's &don'ts for the tourists. Making noises so close to the tiger is like asking for trouble."

What are your views?

first published:November 28, 2022, 15:50 IST
last updated:November 28, 2022, 15:50 IST