Seems like pastel is the go-to colour palette for Bollywood celebrities this wedding season. The fashion trend was recently seen at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception in Mumbai. From Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon to Bhumi Pednekar and Shilpa Shetty, a lot of celebrities graced the reception of Kiara and Sidharth in magnificent and glittery ensembles. However, pictures of the Bollywood actresses from the star-studded event have sparked a meme fest on the internet. Recently, a user on Twitter took a hilarious dig at the celebs who chose single-tone sarees for the occasion. She made a collage and compared the looks of the stars to pulses – from “toor dal to chana dal” – joking that one is unable to find major difference in their OOTDs. The tweet has garnered a lot of attention and has also prompted ROFL responses from other users that will leave you in splits.

Sharing a collage featuring Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon draped in sequin sarees on Twitter, the user wrote, “Toor dal, masoor dal, arhar dal, chana dal.”

Toor dal, Masoor dal, Arhar dal, Chana dal pic.twitter.com/k4qqM3B6Xv— SwatKat (@swatic12) February 13, 2023

Within some time, the comments section was filled with hilarious responses. One user shared the famous spiderman meme and wrote, “BW (Bollywood) weddings/receptions these days.”

Another joked, “The reception isn’t anything but a showcase of MM’s (Manish Malhotra) collection.”

The reception isn’t anything but a showcase of MM collection.— Pheobe banana hammock (@Escapis79289182) February 13, 2023

A Twitterati compared the celeb outfits to parathas, “1. Lachcha Paratha 2. Dal Ka Paratha 3. Ulte Tawe Ka Paratha 4. Malabari Parotta.”

1.Lachcha Paratha · 2. Dal Ka Paratha · 3. Ulte Tawe Ka Paratha · 4. Malabari Parotta pic.twitter.com/FhZMek5hv7— Ashman Larokar sky✨ (@AshmanLarokar) February 14, 2023

Another user joked, “Reebok, Rebok, Rebook, Rebauk.”

Ever since the tweet has been shared, it has accumulated around three lakh views.

Reebok, rebok , rebook, rebauk— Akshay (@Akshay_Yadav010) February 13, 2023

On February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They fell in love while working on the sets of Shershaah. On February 12, the newlyweds hosted an extravagant wedding reception at the St. Regist Hotel in Mumbai. The event was graced by the who’s who of Bollywood including Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

What are your thoughts about the celebs’ OOTDs from Sidharth-Kiara’s reception?

