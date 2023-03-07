'Totally Disgusting': This German Shop Serves Ice Cream With Insects As Topping

Almost everyone likes ice cream and lately a lot of experimentation has been done with the same. Now, a shop in Germany is selling insect flavoured ice cream. Eiscafé Rino is an ice cream shop in the German town of Rottenburg am Neckar. It has added a bizarre ice cream flavour to its menu. The flavour comes from crickets. For those unaware, crickets are humble insect found in the bushes. This ice cream is served with a topping of dried brown crickets on top.

An image of the same is going viral on the internet. In the image, a man can be seen holding ice cream with crickets on top. According to a report by Indian Express, the flavour has been invented by Thomas Micolino.

Have a look:

While speaking to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Micolino said, “I am a very curious person and want to try everything. I’ve eaten a lot of things, including a lot of strange things, and crickets were something I still wanted to try, also in the form of ice cream."

He added, “Those who try it are very enthusiastic. I have customers who come here every day and buy a scoop."

