Most people who have been on a tiger safari would know that spotting the animal is not always like you expect it. Sometimes you won’t get to see the tiger all together but if you are lucky enough like these tourists from a recent viral video, you would have a chance to get a close view of the majestic animal. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a video of a tiger prowling the lush green tea plantation. The clip shows the large cat watching a passing car with pride while standing straight and then walking away. “Here is a majestic tiger in a tea estate. Some go to Tiger Reserves in Safari, a number of times & don’t spot one & some are lucky to have such a grandeur view,” read the caption posted with the video.

The video garnered over 70 thousand views along with a variety of reaction from social media users. “Such a huge and Majestic Tiger! Susanta ji where is this Tea Estate,” read the caption posted with the video.

Another user wrote, “So lucky they are…I went many tiger reserves like Ranthambore, Mudumalai and Parambikulam. But had a chance to see only elephants, deer and buffalos”.

One more user wrote, “Tiger looks majestic! But it is also a threat to the people who come to pluck those tea leaves”.

Previously, an unbelievable video of a man chasing a tiger to photograph it went viral. The brief video clip is a classic example of everything you should not do while visiting national parks or wildlife reserves. The video begins with a man dressed in camouflage army print running foolishly behind a tiger. He can be seen holding a phone aimed at the tiger, implying that he intended to capture the majestic beast in his camera roll. Without thinking, the individual darts behind the tiger that was only a few hundred metres ahead of him.

Fortunately, the animal was facing away from the man. The visitors in the area, who were also filming the scene from a jeep, saw his irresponsible behaviour. One of the passengers could even be heard asking, “Pagal insaan hai kya? (Is he mad?)”

