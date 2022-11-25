Toys at Twitter HQ? Here’s How Elon Musk’s Son Converted the ‘War Room’ Into a ‘Playground’

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter was as chaotic and fast-paced as it gets. From laying off employees to revising the site’s moderation policies, Musk was geared up for a massive overhaul. The last thing you would expect in this melting pot of life-changing, culture-transforming decisions is a child. Yet, the world has learnt to expect the unexpected from Musk. Lo and behold, X Æ a-Xii, one of Musk’s ten children, was to be found running around Musk’s “war room" right as he discussed the microblogging site’s moderation policies with Trust and Safety lead Yoel Roth.

According to a report by the Washington Post, it was on October 27 that this transpired. There were Halloween festivities in progress in one-half of Twitter HQ, and some people had brought their children along with them. That could have been one likely reason that Musk’s toddler was at the office. The infamously temperamental business magnate was in a large conference room on the second floor of the building, together with Roth and his new team. In this area, dubbed Musk’s “war room", the members were discussing moderation policy, which would be critical, especially in light of the Brazil elections.

Yet, the most noticeable thing about the war room was not data charts or reports or filled whiteboards, but toys! Musk’s two-year-old had spread his toys all across the floor of the room. X Æ a-Xii was also seen at the Twitter HQ on the day Musk strutted into the office carrying a sink.

X Æ a-Xii was also running around while Roth pitched a plan to address issues that could pop up in Brazil. The concern was regarding then-incumbent Jair Bolsanaro, who was expected to contest the election results. When former US President Donald Trump pulled a similar stunt, using Twitter as his central platform for it, the results were disastrous.

However, that (understandably) did not take away the toddler’s attention from his toys and frolicking!

