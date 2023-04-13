Trans Woman Shuts Trolls By Sharing How Growing A Beard Gives Her Confidence

A 29-year-old trans woman named Nazanin Afshar, who lives in California, USA, received hate and trolling on social media recently when she posted a picture of herself embracing a beard. Nazanin said to a media portal that she received a lot of trolling online, and many people mocked her by saying that she must be working in a circus.

Nazanin Afshar identifies herself as a trans person after coming out in her early adulthood. She explained that she mostly aligns with womanhood. She said that in her early 20s, she used to spend a lot of time plucking her facial hair when it first started coming. Nazanin explained that she eventually learned to embrace her beard as it made her feel sexy and confident, and she wants people to know that she is not doing this for entertainment.

Nazanin said that earlier she used to pluck those hairs, but she realised that there were too many of them, and it was an expensive as well as tiring process. She decided to let them grow and embrace her identity.

She said that she no longer hides who she is, and when people question her about her sexual identity, she tells them that she feels confident and sexy in expressing herself this way. Nazanin revealed that once a kid asked her whether she was a boy or a girl. She answered back to him by saying that she is both. She added that sometimes it annoys her when people are so interested in knowing about her gender at birth.

Nazanin said that we live in a world that makes us hate ourselves. She embraces who she is and doesn’t allow these comments to have an impact on her. She even admitted she feels proud when people are inspired by her, and that her presence has allowed many to embrace themselves the way they are.

She also revealed that she has huge support from her partner, Cairo, who was a part of her journey and has always made her feel confident.

Nazanin also follows a rigorous hair and skincare routine to keep her skin and hair in good condition.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here