Marriage is a special day in everyone’s life. A woman’s wedding day is currently making news because of a unique twist it gave to a traditional ritual. A transgender mother in Haryana performed her daughter’s Kanyadaan (bride’s farewell); and seeing this, people got emotional. Even though she is not her biological mother, she raised a girl named Jannat since she was a child, and then got married with great fervour. The mother took care of all the responsibilities, from the bride and groom’s jewellery, and reception, to food.

The girl’s mother expressed surprise that she had never thought her daughter would be married with such fanfare. Later, while hugging her daughter, the mother began to cry. Then she said to a media portal that all she wants for her daughter is to be happy and to have a happy married life. The transgender woman also claimed that Jannat has lived with her since childhood. She loves her as much as a mother loves her daughter. As a result, she arranged a lavish wedding for Jannat. Seeing this unusual wedding, many were surprised but loved the effort and bonding.

Well, this is not the first time, earlier a transgender community took another unique initiative. They took the marriage responsibility of five Hindu and Muslim daughters from poor families.

According to reports, the head of a transgender community named Nettu Bai — who has been organising such weddings every year since 2012 — got ten women (from poor families, whose parents were unable to afford to marry them) married. In addition to paying for their weddings, the group also provided decorations, attire, and food for the guests. Nettu Bai, more commonly referred to as ‘mausi,’ was elected in November 2014 to serve as the corporator of Bharatpur (Rajasthan) Municipal Corporation’s ward 29.

As a social worker, Nettu Bai has worked her entire life to help girls from poor families. Throughout her career, she has planned marriages for more than 60 poor Hindu and Muslim women in her ward. Nettu Bai makes daily deposits of Rs 4,000 to help organise the annual mass weddings. She claims that she goes to impoverished families, identifies girls from those families who don’t have the proper financial background to marry their daughters and then selects ten of them each year for mass weddings.

