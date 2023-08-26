Trending: French Village Uses Bizarre Drawings To Stop Over Speeding

When it comes to slowing down speeding cars, we often think of speed cameras or bumpy roads. But in the village of Baune near Angers, France, the authorities are experimenting with something completely different. The idea might seem like it was lifted from a surrealist painting. Instead of the usual methods, they have painted wavy, zig-zag white lines on the road. Though it may seem like just a strange tactic to some, the trick is reportedly working and fulfilling its purpose.

The mayor of Baune Audrey Revereault says that they aim to create a visual disturbance to encourage people to slow down and stay within the speed limit.

In the photos, one can notice that these peculiar lines have been drawn at a crucial junction where three different roads meet. While some locals might find them baffling, the mayor insists they are doing the job of slowing down drivers as intended, according to The Connexion.

Why such a quirky move? Well, it turns out that drivers in this area had been breaking speed limits quite regularly, and sometimes they were going three times faster than they should at this very junction. The vehicles in this area were hitting a speed of up to 100 km/h despite a posted limit of just 30 km/h. So, the idea behind these wavy lines is to surprise drivers and make them lift their feet off the gas pedal while paying closer attention to the road. Although they might look strange, the village assures us they are safe and not meant to confuse drivers.

Not everyone in the village is convinced that this is the right solution, though. Some residents are sceptical about whether this unique approach will have a lasting effect.

Despite the doubts, Mayor Audrey Revereault is confident that the lines are working. They’re effectively keeping drivers within the speed limit. Jean-Charles Prono, the mayor of Loire-Authion (a group of villages), which includes Bauné, mentioned that people in the region tended to drive too fast, and it was challenging to make them slow down. Their goal is to “make it difficult to read the landscape," he explained to The Connexion.

This method of making drivers follow the speed limit is still being tested to see how well it works. Speed bumps were considered as an alternative, but there were concerns about noise issues for the locals. So, for now, the village of Bauné is opting for the wavy lines to keep its roads safe. Will this quirky tactic prove effective in the long run? Only time will tell if these artistic road markings become a common sight at more road junctions.