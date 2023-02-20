CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending News LIVE Updates: 'Thrills by SRK' Credits in Films; Viral Hot Dog and Pickle Jello Recipe

Trending News LIVE Updates: From Bollywood trivia on 'Thrills by SRK' impressing internet to bizarre recipe of Hot Dog and Pickle Jello disgusting foodies, all that went viral today.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 08:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Trending News LIVE Updates: From Bollywood trivia on 'Thrills by SRK' impressing internet to bizarre recipe of Hot Dog and Pickle Jello disgusting foodies, everything that went viral today. There's no denying that today there is a lot of hype and buzz around the latest things to go viral, trend and be talked about. From catchy slogans to captivating videos, it seems like everything is catching our attention. But, what is it that grabbed the cynosure today? Well, it's not one single thing that went viral today; rather, it is a spectrum of things which got traction with audiences today and

Key Events

Feb 20, 2023 08:17 IST

Valentine's Day 2023: Woman Slammed For Beating Up Couple At Restaurant

A viral video shows a woman, presumably a mother or a relative, beating up a young couple at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. READ MORE.

Feb 20, 2023 07:19 IST

Viral Tweet: Bengaluru Lotus Seller Gets New Fans

A Twitter user shared a video and a few pictures of a guy who sells water lilies in the city. What comes as a surprise is that most people are aware or have somehow seen this person. READ MORE.

Feb 19, 2023 17:51 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: 'Rubble, The Cat' Saved After Turkey's Earthquake Gets Adopted by its Rescuer

Cat saved in Turkey’s earthquake now finds a home. The feline who refused to leave the rescuer’s side has been adopted by him. Identified as Ali Cakas, the rescue worker has named it ‘Ekanz’. READ MORE

Feb 19, 2023 17:49 IST

Trending Now: Have You Noticed 'Thrills by SRK' Credits Featuring At the End of His Films?

From camera angles to stunt executions, ‘Badshah’ has always had the most incredible inputs in his movies that have even earned him credits for the same. READ MORE

Feb 19, 2023 17:47 IST

Viral Video: Bizarre Hot Dog and Pickle Jello Recipe Pisses Off Internet

A hot dog and pickle jello recipe that recently went viral on social media pissed off foodies in a way that all they want to say is ‘enough is enough!’ READ MORE

captured the public’s attention.

From viral videos to breaking news stories and everything in between, we are inundated with information and content on a daily basis. Be it Sid-Kiara’s wedding or bizarre food recipes, there’s no shortage of things going viral on the internet today. But what is your topic of interest? Is it something related to SRK or Yash Chopra or Heeramandi? Or is it some food related content like Chole Bhature that amped up your spirit just like it did to Virat Kohli? Fret not, we’ve got you covered with every bit exciting that buzzed on social media recently.

Everywhere you look online, you see people sharing hilarious memes about pets, laughing over some bizarre videos, or reading the news of the day with a side of their morning coffee! We’ve all been there—we’re scrolling through our Instagram feed and suddenly we come across a post with the trending hashtag of the year or a video of someone doing something hilarious that makes us LOL so hard. With so many ways to stay connected with pop culture, it’s no wonder that people love to discover the next big trend and for that, we’ve got you a shortcut! This live article updates you with everything that is taking place in the viral world today. Just click on the links to dive deep into the ocean filled with every trending topic, meme and video that satiated the thirst of several viral geeks on the social media forum.

