By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 08:17 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From Bollywood trivia on 'Thrills by SRK' impressing internet to bizarre recipe of Hot Dog and Pickle Jello disgusting foodies, everything that went viral today.
A viral video shows a woman, presumably a mother or a relative, beating up a young couple at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. READ MORE.
Desi Parents would rather their kids be suffocated in forced marriages than explore love. https://t.co/YJK0jistLA
— Kushan (@stonedsisyphus) February 15, 2023
A Twitter user shared a video and a few pictures of a guy who sells water lilies in the city. What comes as a surprise is that most people are aware or have somehow seen this person. READ MORE.
I LOVE how this guy consistently shows up and sells lotuses through the morning. 9/10 times you’ll find him right outside Labonel, 12th main, Indiranagar with a little bit of drama in the way he sells. I’m a fan. 💅🏾
.@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/xKXucwhdhD
— Atul Pinheiro (@atulpinheiro) February 18, 2023
Cat saved in Turkey’s earthquake now finds a home. The feline who refused to leave the rescuer’s side has been adopted by him. Identified as Ali Cakas, the rescue worker has named it ‘Ekanz’. READ MORE
From camera angles to stunt executions, ‘Badshah’ has always had the most incredible inputs in his movies that have even earned him credits for the same. READ MORE
Was rewatching Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna today. And just noticed @iamsrk is legit credited for "thrills" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ytbz8SpW38
— Shruti Sonal (@shrutisonal26) February 18, 2023
A hot dog and pickle jello recipe that recently went viral on social media pissed off foodies in a way that all they want to say is ‘enough is enough!’ READ MORE
This is one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NQCFdkBFfS
— QENNY 2023 (@AKBrews) February 16, 2023
