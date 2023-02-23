CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending News LIVE Updates: 'The Romantics' Revealed Backstory of Simran's Dad; YouTuber Charges Nokia With a Million Volts

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 19:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Trending News LIVE Updates: From 'The Romantics' Revealed Backstory of Simran's Dad to YouTuber Charges Nokia With a Million Volts, here's all that is trending in the digital world today.

Key Events

Feb 23, 2023 19:02 IST

Viral News: Grandmother in US Gives Birth to Her Granddaughter; Here's Their Story

A grandmother from the USA’s Utah, who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law, gave birth to a perfect baby girl named Hannah. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:36 IST

Optical Illusion: Find The Word 'Dance' in This Brain Teaser

In this picture, you will find a lot of columns with the word DUNCE. However, there is an interesting twist. There is another word DANCE carefully concealed in it. Get ready to be called a genius if you can find this word in 18 seconds or less. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:32 IST

Viral News: This State in US Will Be the First to Have an Official Aroma

A new bill moving through the New Mexico legislature would make it the first in the nation to have its official aroma — that of roasted green chillies in the fall reported Associated Press. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:26 IST

Viral Tweet: 30 Mins Just to Enter Delhi Airport? Ashneer Grover Has Some Tips

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, in a series of tweets, shared suggestions for smoother operations at Delhi IGI Airport’s Terminal 3. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:19 IST

Viral News: 95-year-old Telangana Woman Lives Under Tree With 76-year-old Daughter

A tale of a daughter and mother, both of whom are elderly and are spending their lives outdoors under a tree now. For them, it is not just old age but also poverty that ails them. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:47 IST

Viral News: 7-year-old Bhutan Crown Prince is Country's First Digital Citizen

Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck became the country’s first digital citizen by onboarding the Bhutan National Digital Identity (NDI) mobile wallet. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:43 IST

Viral Video: China is Destroying Unfinished High-rise Buildings in Seconds

The video opens with buildings demolished and falling within a blink of an eye. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:21 IST

Viral News: US Pizza Joint Receives Backlash For its 'Now Hiring' Sign; Here's Why

The family-owned pizza shop from Ohio put up the signboard after struggling to hire employees with good work ethics. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:17 IST

Viral Video: Man's 'Functional' Iron Man Suit is Giving People 'Rocketeer' Vibes

Taking to Twitter, a page named, ‘How Things Work’ posted a video of the same. To everyone’s surprise, the father has created a “functional Iron Man suit.” According to the page, the man constructed the suit in his backyard. The video comes from the first public display of the equipment. In the video, the man can be seen wearing the suit on his back. Further into the video, he takes a big leap into the sky and is soon flying all over. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:01 IST

Viral Video: 53-year-old Woman's Dance to 'Chammak Challo' Proves Age is Just a Number

The elderly woman, wearing a red saree, is seen perfectly acing the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s track. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:00 IST

Viral Video: This Tiger-Leopard Face-Off is The Perfect Example of 'Peaceful Coexistence'

The clip shows a tiger closing in on a leopard but seconds later, the latter is seen rolling on the ground. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:43 IST

Viral Video: Man's Desi Jugaad of Modern Chakki Gets Thumbs Up From Twitter

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, a stone mill is seen with its upper disc-shaped stone connected to a motor using a belt, which helps rotate the grinder. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:42 IST

Viral Video: This Father Still Drops Off His 33-year-old Daughter at Station

A video of a father dropping his 33-year-old daughter at the railway station is receiving an immense amount of love from viewers on Instagram. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:32 IST

Trending: Swiggy is Delivering 'Farzi' Rs 2000 Notes to Customers, Here's Why

If you have ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart in recent times and have received a counterfeit Rs 2000 note along with your order, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s face printed on it, do not be rattled. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:14 IST

Trending: Woman Falls in Love With Sister-in-law, Marries Her After Dumping Husband

A 32-year-old woman, identified as Shukla Devi from Bihar’s Samastipur married her sister in law after falling in love with her. Initially, she was married to her husband Pramod Das for a period of 10 years. She also had two kids with him. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:07 IST

Viral News: Flight from Tokyo Returns to Tokyo After 7-Hour Journey, Here's Why

Over 300 passengers headed to Fukuoka found themselves back to square one, even after a 7-hour ordeal covering over 500 miles (roughly 800 km) Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported that the restriction on landing after 10 pm at the Fukuoka airport had been put in place to avoid noise disturbances. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 15:49 IST

Ariana DeBose BAFTAs Memes: Angela. Bassett. Did. The. Thing

Angela Bassett did the thing. That’s it. That’s the whole story. READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 15:42 IST

Viral News: Bride Catches Groom Being Breastfed by His Mother Before Wedding

UK-based wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed a nightmare moment faced by a bride who discovered that his soon-to-be husband is still breastfed by his mother, just moments before their nuptials. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 15:36 IST

Trending: US Man Goes Without Sleep For 11 Days, Sets World Record

In December 1963, 17-year-old Randy Gardner from San Diego stayed awake for 11 days and 24 minutes (264.4 hours). READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 15:28 IST

Trending: This Math Problem for 5th Graders Leaves Internet Puzzled

Many people on the internet also tried to solve the complex math problem using some help from ChatGPT. READ MORE

single thing, but, a spectrum of many things that gained attention on the internet.

Earlier, it was ‘Pathaan’ craze that took the internet by a storm, then it was Netflix’s series ‘YOU’. Sid-Kiara’s wedding also caused quite a stir in the digital world with images and videos emerging every now and then. Sometimes, it can be a bizarre food recipe, or even a deadly food combination. For instance, recently, the recipe of Dairy Milk Omelette led to foodies in a shock. But, you don’t have to worry, as we got you covered with all that is causing a stir in the digital world.

At times, you find people sharing memes, pertaining to a current situation, or sometimes, its a viral Twitter thread that has caused a debate on the blue bird app and we have all of it covered for you! Sometimes, people endlessly scroll through their social media feeds just to stay connected to everything that is viral in the pop culture. However, we have got a short cut for you. So, get ready to know all that is viral in just one go!

