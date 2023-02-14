Trending News LIVE Updates: From US Teacher Duct Tapes Girl’s Exposed Skin to Kili Paul Grooves to Tamil Song ‘Tum Tum’, here is all that is trending in the digital world today. With the advent of social media, thousands of videos and images go viral daily. And to add to this, there are viral trends, recipes, bizarre food combinations, and what not. It becomes difficult to keep a track of all the latest trends and we understand this. Thus, we got you covered! We bring to you all the latest trends and all that is viral. Be it a funny video, an interesting article, a viral tweet, or trending footage. Read More