By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 13:36 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From desi dad’s hilarious goof-up to fans missing Love Quinn on ‘YOU’, everything that got people ‘buzzing’ on the internet today. We all know the drill. You’re scrolling through your social media feeds, when you see something that catches your eye. Maybe it’s a funny video, an interesting article, or a breathtaking photo. Whatever it is, you want to know more! So, get going into the viral world with the help of this live blog that gets you every trendy thing at just a click. Read More
The woman recreated the dance steps from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan song at a mehndi function. READ MORE
A decade ago Dieunerst Collin was everywhere on the internet. He gained meme fame when he was caught with a confused side-eye look at Popeyes, a fried chicken chain in New Jersey. Popularly known as the Popeyes Meme Kid, Dieunerst is now 18 and has starred in the fried chicken chain’s new game day ad. READ MORE
Dribbling a basketball appears to be a straightforward exercise that requires hand-eye coordination. However, maintaining this synchronisation when blindfolded takes skill. With his passion, Henry Speedwell, an elementary school student, broke a Guinness World Record. READ MORE
The asteroid, named 199145 (2005 YY128), is about a kilometre wide and has been classed as a near-Earth object.READ MORE
In a clip shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer, Susanta Nanda, a deer was seen outsmarting the hunter even with his gun aimed at it. The clip showed the deer standing at a distance when a hunter caught sight of the animal. READ MORE
The hunters hunting mindset was hunted…
The deer he wanted to shoot, approached him, for reasons difficult to fathom. And then the hunter quickly realised that it is much satisfying to pet the animal than shooting it 💕
🎥 airsoftonly2 pic.twitter.com/pgGSRjnkbv
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 9, 2023
A case of Cyanide Mallika aka KD Kempamma. There are no official records, but it is widely believed that Kempamma was the first female serial killer to get convicted in India. READ MORE
Twitter user Harsha Raj shares how her dad’s funny mistake gave her the most ‘favorite matrimonial story’ and netizens agree. She explained how her mother would get on her father’s case to get her married, do something and so one afternoon he got a call and he said yes yea come home. “He announced to my mother that some man is coming with an alliance, mom got all excited,” she wrote. READ MORE
The video captures a dog desperately trying to dig the ground to rescue her puppies. Soon, a man comes for help. READ MORE
oh my heart! pic.twitter.com/FDHw3fPpuF
— Funnyman (@fun4laugh) February 8, 2023
Starbucks coffee might be expensive but for this Oklahoma couple, it actually ended up creating a dent in their pocket. The duo was shocked to learn that they’d paid $4,456.27 (approximately Rs 3,68,137) for two cups of coffee at one of the Tulsa outlets of the chain. READ MORE
Part 1 of Netflix’s ‘YOU’ Season 4 got rolling on Thursday but fans have been missing Love’s presence in the show as they feel that it’s not the same without her! READ MORE
see when u kill off the best character and try to continue the series it just doesn’t hit the same.. at all #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/fH56H5PZqc
— َ (@sweetenerxem) February 9, 2023
A tiny California mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity. READ MORE
If roses, love letters, sweet chocolates, teddy bears, and everything Valentine-y no longer excites you then maybe these memes can amp your single self up like anything! READ MORE
No one ! Teddy Bear today #TeddyDay #ValentinesDay #ValentinesWeek #TeddyBear pic.twitter.com/t7XojTO4te
— Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) February 10, 2023
No one ! Literally no oneBoys on Teddy Day : #TeddyDay #Teddyday #ValentinesDay #ValentinesWeek pic.twitter.com/qGrpq542Mp
— Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) February 10, 2023
Sonam Kapoor became the target after an old video of the actress resurfaced. In the video, the actress can be seen with actor Rajkummar Rao. The video, which is from 2015 is gaining traction on the internet, leaving people confused. READ MORE
An old lady left people in shock with her new ingrown hair and teeth at the age of 110! READ MORE
This man knew his daughter would be looking for him in the crowd and he helped make sure she does not forget the steps on stage. READ MORE
And the #FatherOfTheYear Award goes to… 😅 pic.twitter.com/iqDyp4Fqkr
— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 7, 2023
To celebrate Valentine’s week, an optical illusion has been making rounds on the internet that shows flowers, couples of bears and foxes and a heart hidden somewhere in this picture. READ MORE
The picture has been taken in such a way that it looks like a polar bear is breathing fire. The animal can be seen standing on the land covered in snow. READ MORE
Photographer Josh Anon captured the perfect moment in which the rising sun made this polar bear's backlit breath look like fire
[source: https://t.co/s57bDQDG6Z] [author's site: https://t.co/mVwkmY27X9] pic.twitter.com/DVaBDSelJo
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 7, 2023
The dream of watching her 38-year-old kid get married has prompted a mother from China to admit her son into therapy. Turns out that the son’s mental well-being isn’t troublesome at all, but the mother got diagnosed with a ‘forcing son to marry’ disorder. READ MORE
In the digital age, there is no stopping the spread of information and ideas – even if it might not always be the most sensible thing to do. Whether it’s the wildly popular “hot girl” trend, or the latest online craze, there is always something new and exciting to discuss on social media. For instance, Valentine’s Day memes have started taking over Twitter with singles not just crying but turning it humorous with some funny, digital content.
Even ‘Pathaan’ has made SRKians lose their calm with most of them rushing to theatres for the umpteenth time while others transforming the online space into another SRK ’empire’ by sharing his videos constantly. From the trivial to the biggest, there have been so many things that kept dominating the conversation on the internet recently.
With so many things popping up on your feeds, it becomes difficult to keep a tab on everything trending that might excite you to delve into it instantly. Plus, millions of people around the world post and shar their thoughts and experiences daily, which makes it difficult to see exactly what content is trending at any given moment. With this in mind, we thought we would take a look at all of the top stories and trending topics that are currently dominating the digital world right now.
