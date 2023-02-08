CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#IndvsAus#BiggBoss16#ViralNews#LiveCricket
  • Home
    • »
  • BUZZ
    • »
  • Trending News LIVE Updates: Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up, Fans Miss Love Quinn in 'YOU'

Live now

Trending News LIVE Updates: Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up, Fans Miss Love Quinn in 'YOU'

Trending News LIVE Updates: From desi dad's hilarious goof-up to fans missing Love Quinn on 'YOU' and more of what's going viral on the Internet.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 13:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up, Fans Miss Love Quinn in 'YOU'.

Trending News LIVE Updates: From desi dad’s hilarious goof-up to fans missing Love Quinn on ‘YOU’, everything that got people ‘buzzing’ on the internet today. We all know the drill. You’re scrolling through your social media feeds, when you see something that catches your eye. Maybe it’s a funny video, an interesting article, or a breathtaking photo. Whatever it is, you want to know more! So, get going into the viral world with the help of this live blog that gets you every trendy thing at just a click. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 10, 2023 13:36 IST

Viral Wedding Video: Pak Woman Grooves to 'Chittiyan Kalaiyaan'

The woman recreated the dance steps from Jacqueline Fernandez’s Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan song at a mehndi function. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 12:58 IST

Trending: Remember Popeyes Meme Kid? He’s Now in Super Bowl Ad

A decade ago Dieunerst Collin was everywhere on the internet. He gained meme fame when he was caught with a confused side-eye look at Popeyes, a fried chicken chain in New Jersey. Popularly known as the Popeyes Meme Kid, Dieunerst is now 18 and has starred in the fried chicken chain’s new game day ad. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 12:32 IST

Viral Video: Boy Dribbles Basketball Blindfolded, Sets Guinness Record

Dribbling a basketball appears to be a straightforward exercise that requires hand-eye coordination. However, maintaining this synchronisation when blindfolded takes skill. With his passion, Henry Speedwell, an elementary school student, broke a Guinness World Record. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 12:21 IST

Viral News: Kilometer-Wide Asteroid to Hit Earth’s Atmosphere

The asteroid, named 199145 (2005 YY128), is about a kilometre wide and has been classed as a near-Earth object.READ MORE

Viral News: Kilometer-Wide Asteroid to Hit Earth’s Atmosphere

Feb 10, 2023 12:05 IST

Viral Video: Deer Surprises Hunter by Approaching Instead of Running Away

In a clip shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) Officer, Susanta Nanda, a deer was seen outsmarting the hunter even with his gun aimed at it. The clip showed the deer standing at a distance when a hunter caught sight of the animal. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 12:02 IST

Viral News: All About Cyanide Mallika Aka KD Kempamma, India’s First Female Serial Killer

A case of Cyanide Mallika aka KD Kempamma. There are no official records, but it is widely believed that Kempamma was the first female serial killer to get convicted in India. READ MORE

Viral News: All About Cyanide Mallika Aka KD Kempamma, India’s First Female Serial Killer

Feb 10, 2023 12:01 IST

Viral Tweet: Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up Gives Daughter Her 'Favourite Matrimonial Story'

Twitter user Harsha Raj shares how her dad’s funny mistake gave her the most ‘favorite matrimonial story’ and netizens agree. She explained how her mother would get on her father’s case to get her married, do something and so one afternoon he got a call and he said yes yea come home. “He announced to my mother that some man is coming with an alliance, mom got all excited,” she wrote. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 12:01 IST

Viral Tweet: Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up Gives Daughter Her 'Favourite Matrimonial Story'

Twitter user Harsha Raj shares how her dad’s funny mistake gave her the most ‘favorite matrimonial story’ and netizens agree. She explained how her mother would get on her father’s case to get her married, do something and so one afternoon he got a call and he said yes yea come home. “He announced to my mother that some man is coming with an alliance, mom got all excited,” she wrote. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 12:01 IST

Viral Tweet: Desi Dad's Hilarious Goof-up Gives Daughter Her 'Favourite Matrimonial Story'

Twitter user Harsha Raj shares how her dad’s funny mistake gave her the most ‘favorite matrimonial story’ and netizens agree. She explained how her mother would get on her father’s case to get her married, do something and so one afternoon he got a call and he said yes yea come home. “He announced to my mother that some man is coming with an alliance, mom got all excited,” she wrote. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 11:40 IST

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Man Who Rescued Puppies from Rubble is Internet's Hero

The video captures a dog desperately trying to dig the ground to rescue her puppies. Soon, a man comes for help. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 11:21 IST

Trending: US Couple Charged Rs 3.6 Lakh For 2 Cups of Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks coffee might be expensive but for this Oklahoma couple, it actually ended up creating a dent in their pocket. The duo was shocked to learn that they’d paid $4,456.27 (approximately Rs 3,68,137) for two cups of coffee at one of the Tulsa outlets of the chain. READ MORE

Trending: US Couple Charged Rs 3.6 Lakh For 2 Cups of Starbucks Coffee

Feb 10, 2023 11:06 IST

'YOU' Season 4: Fans Miss Love Quinn And Feel It's Not the Same Without Her

Part 1 of Netflix’s ‘YOU’ Season 4 got rolling on Thursday but fans have been missing Love’s presence in the show as they feel that it’s not the same without her! READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 10:58 IST

Trending: Mouse Wins Guinness Award for Longevity, Here's How

A tiny California mouse now has a big title after winning a Guinness World record for longevity. READ MORE

Trending: Mouse Wins Guinness Award for Longevity, Here's How

Feb 10, 2023 09:55 IST

Teddy Day 2023: Singles 'Play' With Memes Amid Valentine's Week

If roses, love letters, sweet chocolates, teddy bears, and everything Valentine-y no longer excites you then maybe these memes can amp your single self up like anything! READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 09:40 IST

Viral Video: Sonam Kapoor Defends Nepotism, Gets Slammed

Sonam Kapoor became the target after an old video of the actress resurfaced. In the video, the actress can be seen with actor Rajkummar Rao. The video, which is from 2015 is gaining traction on the internet, leaving people confused. READ MORE

Feb 10, 2023 07:14 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: West Bengal Lady's New Hair and Teeth Has Her Celebrating 'Rebirth' At the Age of 110

An old lady left people in shock with her new ingrown hair and teeth at the age of 110! READ MORE

Feb 09, 2023 18:03 IST

Viral Father-Daughter Video: Man Helps Daughter Remember Dance Moves On Stage

This man knew his daughter would be looking for him in the crowd and he helped make sure she does not forget the steps on stage. READ MORE

Feb 09, 2023 18:00 IST

Valentine’s Special Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Heart Among These Flowers And Animals

To celebrate Valentine’s week, an optical illusion has been making rounds on the internet that shows flowers, couples of bears and foxes and a heart hidden somewhere in this picture. READ MORE

Valentine’s Special Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Heart Among These Flowers And Animals

Feb 09, 2023 17:54 IST

Viral Image: Is This Polar Bear Breathing Fire? Stunning Photo Amazes Internet

The picture has been taken in such a way that it looks like a polar bear is breathing fire. The animal can be seen standing on the land covered in snow. READ MORE

Feb 09, 2023 17:49 IST

Trending: Woman Gets Diagnosed With 'Forcing-Son-to-Marry' Disorder

The dream of watching her 38-year-old kid get married has prompted a mother from China to admit her son into therapy. Turns out that the son’s mental well-being isn’t troublesome at all, but the mother got diagnosed with a ‘forcing son to marry’ disorder. READ MORE

Trending: Woman Gets Diagnosed With 'Forcing-Son-to-Marry' Disorder

Load More
Feb 10, 2023 09:55 IST

Teddy Day 2023: Singles 'Play' With Memes Amid Valentine's Week

Feb 09, 2023 15:19 IST

Viral Video: Bull Rips Through Maharashtra Urs Fair, Injures 14

Feb 09, 2023 14:11 IST

Viral Video: Stand-Up Comedian’s Skit on Indian Funerals Trolled on Social Media

Feb 09, 2023 12:37 IST

Yashraj Mukhate Instagram Reel: How to Sing Like Mika Singh in Three Steps

Feb 09, 2023 11:39 IST

Cow Hug Day: Memes to ‘Amoose’ You After Animal Welfare's Valentine Day Notice

Feb 09, 2023 11:13 IST

'Tu' vs 'Aap' Twitter Debate: Ayushmann Khurrana Weighs in

Feb 08, 2023 17:54 IST

Viral Video: Leopard Enters Ghaziabad Court Premises, Several People Injured

Feb 08, 2023 17:20 IST

Viral Video: These Kids Trying ‘Not To Dance’ Challenge is Too Cute to be Missed

Feb 08, 2023 13:20 IST

SRK Lookalike: This Man is Booked and Busy Being a 'Doppelganger'

Feb 08, 2023 12:00 IST

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Pic of 7-Year-Old Shielding Brother Under Rubble Goes Viral

Feb 08, 2023 11:15 IST

Viral Memes: Twitter Up In Arms Over 'Aap' Vs 'Tu' Debate

Feb 08, 2023 10:33 IST

Trending: World’s Shortest Flight Takes Just 53 Seconds

Feb 08, 2023 10:29 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Child Exchange Got Real and How! Twitter Has Some Clues

Feb 08, 2023 10:25 IST

Trending Now: Tamil Nadu Villagers Perform Baby Shower of Pregnant Temple Cow

Feb 08, 2023 09:29 IST

Propose Day Memes: The Singles Have Arrived Once Again

Feb 08, 2023 08:21 IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Foreign Tourist Gets Mistaken For Couple's Guest

Read more

In the digital age, there is no stopping the spread of information and ideas – even if it might not always be the most sensible thing to do. Whether it’s the wildly popular “hot girl” trend, or the latest online craze, there is always something new and exciting to discuss on social media. For instance, Valentine’s Day memes have started taking over Twitter with singles not just crying but turning it humorous with some funny, digital content.

Even ‘Pathaan’ has made SRKians lose their calm with most of them rushing to theatres for the umpteenth time while others transforming the online space into another SRK ’empire’ by sharing his videos constantly. From the trivial to the biggest, there have been so many things that kept dominating the conversation on the internet recently.

With so many things popping up on your feeds, it becomes difficult to keep a tab on everything trending that might excite you to delve into it instantly. Plus, millions of people around the world post and shar their thoughts and experiences daily, which makes it difficult to see exactly what content is trending at any given moment. With this in mind, we thought we would take a look at all of the top stories and trending topics that are currently dominating the digital world right now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

TAGS