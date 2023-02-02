CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Song Similar To Diljit Dosanjh's Lover? Twitter Thinks So

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 18:38 IST

A Twitter user has found a similarity between Tere Pyaar Mein music and Diljit Dosanjh’s hit track Lover.

It was just a day ago that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar released their first romantic track titled Tere Pyaar Mein. Shot at stunning beachy landscapes, the track shows Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor romancing in Spain. But a Twitter user has now found a similarity between the recently released song and musician Diljit Dosanjh’s hit track Lover. The user is convinced that both songs have identical beats and to prove it, she also shared snippets from both the song.

The clip begins with Dosanjh’s Lover playing on a music app and it is quickly replaced with the music video of Tere Pyaar Mein. “I’m convinced that the new Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song has the same beat as Lover,” wrote the Twitter user. Check out the video here:

The tweet has amassed hundreds of likes and more than 17 thousand views on the micro-blogging site, prompting many to share their opinion on the matter. A user who agreed with the claim and wrote, “Let’s just say it wouldn’t exist without Lover.”

Another commented, “For a second before watching the video I was like is it Lover?”

One more believes that Tere Pyaar Mein also has same beats as Tamma Tamma Loge, “Having played this in loop, now the ‘dakdakadakdakadakdaka’ beat in Tere Pyar Mein reminds me of the opening notes of Tamma Tamma Loge."

Composed by Pritam, Tere Pyaar Mein has received melodious vocals from Arjit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Within a day, the steamy romantic number has amassed over 23 million views on YouTube. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar chronicles a twisted love story of a young couple. The trailer of the film shows the main lead faking a relationship to achieve their end goals. Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, the movie also features Anubha Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in key roles. Tu Jhooti Mein Makkaar will hit the big screens on March 8.

