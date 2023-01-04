'Tum Apna Dekh Lo': SRK Gives a Hilarious Response to a Fan Asking For An OTP

Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Instagram are common around the weekends among celebrities. These sessions allow fans a chance to ask their celebrities questions about movies, random topics, their lives and much more. Today, Shah Rukh Khan decided to put out an AMA session under the hashtag #AskSRK on his Twitter handle. SRK remained on Twitter for some time but gave several funny and cute replies to the questions that were asked by his fans.

This time, the megastar had a hilarious response when a person asked him about OTP. On being asked, “Sir ek OTP aaya hoga….jara batana," SRK responded, “Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo."

The response has now gone viral and garnered 5.4K likes. Have a look:

#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with…— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a reply from SRK made Twitter user named Satish Srkian’s day and the latter decided to get the actor’s response to his question framed. Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end).”

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

