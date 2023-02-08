CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Turkey, Syria Earthquake: These Rescue Videos Instill Hope Amidst The Deadliest of Times
2-MIN READ

Turkey, Syria Earthquake: These Rescue Videos Instill Hope Amidst The Deadliest of Times

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 14:10 IST

Turkey

Representative Image (Photo Credits: Reuters)

More than 8,000 people have succumbed to death after a massive earthquake 'knocked' down south-east Turkey and Syria. With so many rescue videos surfacing on the internet comes the hope that it will all be okay, sooner or later!

More than 8,000 people have succumbed to death after a massive earthquake ‘knocked’ down south-east Turkey and Syria on Monday. From a newborn baby to an old lady, no one is left untouched by nature’s fury that has injured and killed thousands in the Middle East country. However, with so many rescue videos surfacing on the internet comes the hope that it will all be okay, sooner or later! Rescuers are hitting against the time in frigid conditions to dig survivors out of the rubble of collapsed buildings. Such visuals are proof that painful voices are getting heard amidst the roar that hit the country to give it one of the deadliest quakes of the century.

One such video shared on Twitter showed the Israeli rescue team managing to save three people stuck under the wreckage while the other one showed a cat being released from under a heavy object that might have fallen on it during the quake. Another video of rescuers and citizens cheering their way through the hard times went viral on social media. It showed the entire family being pulled out alive after being stuck underneath the rubble for almost 40 hours after the Syrian earthquake.

A clip on Instagram showed a young girl being drawn out of the remains 12 hours after the earthquake in Turkey. The Guardian also reported about the rescue of a 20-year-old victim who posted his plea on social media and could be heard requesting, “Please come here and rescue us."

Recently, one such photo showed a newborn baby who was reached from the rubble in Syria with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, who was found dead, an AP report said. Another rescue video had a young boy being carried out alive from the rubble of the damaged houses.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey followed by a series of aftershocks with one being as powerful as the quake itself.

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
