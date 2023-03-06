Rescue dogs who contributed tremendously toward salvaging the devastation caused by the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria, have returned back home. Their journey to their destination was quite nice as the Turkish Airline reportedly upgraded the animals from cargo to first class to honour their relentless service. According to Daily Mail, the airline believed that the dogs’ hard work made them deserving to travel better than it was arranged. After the natural disaster, aid arrived from all over the world in the form of charity, donations, and rescue relief forces.

The pooches in question were part of the relief team who arrived from different countries including Libya, China, Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The dogs were recruited to help in locating and searching for survivors under the rubble. A spokesperson of Turkish Airlines told MailOnline that they are experiencing an extraordinary period as the evacuation operations are functioning in full swing. “We fly our heroes, the rescue teams along with their dogs, which are let to sit in the cabin (in business class as well) for this period,” said the representative.

They assert it is the least they can do at this time to show their appreciation for these heroic animals who’ve contributed with their sincere efforts. Reportedly, it was just a day after the earthquake, when Mexico sent a team of 16 of its famous search and rescue dogs to join the aid. Since Mexico is seemingly prone to earthquakes, the country has a specialized team of dogs that provide help when disasters occur. The animals are said to be of great help when machinery could pose a potential threat of collapse under the rubble, leaving the survivors at grave risk. The dogs sniff out humans, bark, and even scratch the ground to alert the rescue team where a survivor could be buried.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, toppling over hundreds of buildings and apartments in the vicinity. Just hours later, it was followed by another shaking of a 7.5 magnitude, which gave rise to multiple aftershocks, leaving thousands stranded under the rubble and wreckage. The rescue effort that began a month ago has not subsided yet and a report by Reuters claims that the death toll in Turkey has surpassed 45,000 people. The death toll was reportedly confirmed by Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Saturday, March 4.

