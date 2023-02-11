The recent catastrophic earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have sent shockwaves across the world. The dreadful 7.8-magnitude earthquake has claimed 21,500 lives so far, and rescue crews are working around the clock to help people who may still be trapped in the wreckage. The rescue efforts have already entered their sixth day. India has also sent a shipment of relief and humanitarian assistance to Turkey, along with a 51-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue squad. It is not just the Indian government that is lending a hand to the Turkish citizens during this tough time. A group of Indian citizens got together to donate around 100 blankets to the people affected by the earthquake.

Appreciating the thought behind this gesture, and the Indian spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘The World Is One Family’, Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel also shared the letter sent by a family. The heartwarming letter started with, “Sending love from India”.

“Sometimes the meaning of words is much deeper than their meaning in dictionary like in this letter attached by an Indian family to one of the blanket donations,” read the caption posted with the photo.

The responses to this tweet were as heartfelt as the letter shared in the picture. One user wrote, “India is a very emotional country, and we believe if one is close to us then they remain and always keep a good friendship. Even ₹5 donating from each Indian people will help the Turkish family.”

Another user commented, “Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. India will firmly stand with you in this challenging time and extend a hand of support to get the situation under control and order.”

“We wish that all people come out of this calamity asap, and build Turkey again to greater heights! Love and prayers for Turkey!, ” a comment read.

More than 30 nations, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and Japan, are contributing to the relief effort by providing aid flights, field hospitals, excavators, and rescue teams. The Indian government has sent two NDRF teams totalling 100 personnel for search and rescue operations. These teams comprise specially trained dog squads and the relevant equipment.

