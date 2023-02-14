Turkish artist Deniz Sagdic is breaking the mould with her unique and thought-provoking approach to art. Rather than relying on conventional materials such as metal or oil on canvas, Sagdic creates stunning works of art using waste products and everyday items that might otherwise end up in a trash pile. With a focus on sustainability, Deniz’s work is visually stunning and encourages people to think about their relationship with waste and the impact it has on the planet. Last year, her exhibition, “0 Zero Point" at the Istanbul Airport, focused on integrating this message into travellers’ journeys.

Twenty of the artist’s art pieces– portraits of people of different ethnicities– adorned the walls of the airport. Passengers walking through the international terminal would find themselves gazing at what looked like colourful acrylic paintings. A closer look then showed that the pop of colour in these large artworks was courtesy of materials like bottle caps, wires, fabric from discarded uniforms of Istanbul Airport employees, and even discarded pills.

Look at what her art looked like in this video posted on Twitter by Indian entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala.

The gift of creativity is limitless. It is truly amazing to see how artists are able to create art from literally anything. Turkish visual artist Deniz Sadgic artworks adorn the Turkish airport. pic.twitter.com/HviM6MIqFp — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) February 13, 2023

The exhibition, which was set up on January 12, 2022, was in place for 3 months. One of Deniz’s aims was to take art to a much more relatable level for people. Instead of using mediums that require specialisation and skill to master, she used everyday materials. Apart from this, the project was also aimed at encouraging viewers to question their consumption habits. Using this sustainability theme, she wished to inspire individuals and institutions to commit to the idea. She envisioned the Istanbul Airport, a place where people’s journey to somewhere is beginning, as the starting point of sustainable art and sustainable living.

The artist also elaborated on the process of making the best out of the waste materials. She told STIRWorld magazine, “When I am planning to use a particular ‘waste material’ in my artworks, I hold this material in my hand and watch it for days. Then I experiment with that material, cut it, bend it, or try to glue it or reform it in disruptive ways…Then our cooperation with that material begins, I give life to it but this time in the form of an artwork."

