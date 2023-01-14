Turkish Influencer Undergoes Surgery After Her First Kiss With Date Goes Wrong

First dates can be a success but can also go horribly wrong, especially if you are expecting a kiss at the end of the night. And while it can be an amazing gesture, it wasn’t so for this Turkish model and influencer, who needed surgery after her date bit through her tongue. Ceyda Erosy shared the same on social media from her hospital bed.

The video showed a surgeon stitching her tongue back up after her date. She claimed that the man bit so hard on her tongue during a French kiss that he ended up splitting it. According to the Turkish model, she isn’t sure how her date ended up biting it through her tongue as she was caught up in the moment. Ceyda knew her date for a month before this terrible incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bizbize_magazin (@bizbize_magazin)

Ceyda didn’t realise until the pain hit her moments after the unexpected bite. The 34-year-old model also said in that video, “Is it only me whose tongue has been ripped off during a kiss?” who was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Istanbul.

“Seems like I couldn’t get to know him well,” stated the Turkish celeb that has over 620,000 followers on Instagram. The self-described Miss Fotomodel of Turkey 2010, thankfully said that the operation went off without a hitch. In a now-deleted Instagram Stories, she said, “Guys, I am Ok now, thanks a lot for your well-wishes. They have stitched it up.”

She continued that maybe her date didn’t know how to kiss and quipped, “My advice to you is don’t even say hi to guys who are Scorpios.”

Ceyda Erosy claims to have studied at Bilkent University in Ankara, Istanbul Kultur University, and Mujdat Gezen Art Centre - a theatre school in Istanbul.

