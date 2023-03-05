In today’s age, skincare products such as body scrubs, shower gels, oils, and body butter have become increasingly popular, with people constantly trying out new products. Recently, a woman shared a video suggesting some “bathing rituals" involving the addition of turmeric, milk, or coffee to bathwater, which she claimed could help rejuvenate people according to astrological concepts. However, her video took a comical turn as people began to mock her for adding strange ingredients to bathwater that resembled more of a dish than a bath.

Astrologer Ayushi, an Instagram user, recently shared a video highlighting the benefits of certain bathing rituals that could aid in overcoming various issues such as marriage, anxiety, and astrological concepts related to the moon. The video suggested adding ingredients like turmeric, milk, coffee, and salt to the bathwater to enhance its rejuvenating properties. According to her, these ingredients could help create a peaceful and soothing environment, with turmeric accelerating the chances of marriage, milk improving the moon aspects, coffee powder to overcome anxiety, and salt to achieve growth.

However, her IG video on bathing rituals was met with criticism and ridicule on social media. Some users found it difficult to accept the use of culinary ingredients in a bath, leading to sarcastic comments such as “I guess if someone wants all of these things, they might be bathing in salty coffee that smells like roses" and “Boil this and add biriyani rice and add some chicken and biriyani is ready."

The clip was also shared on Twitter, with users poking fun at the unusual bathing rituals. One user wrote, “When you tell them you wanna drink their bathwater & they take it too seriously," while another user quipped, “Do-teen aur masale pad jaate to isko paani tikka masala bol sakte the".

