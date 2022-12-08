Twin Sisters Get Married to Twin Brothers in West Bengal

While siblings getting married in the same family is common, twins marrying twins is not something that happens daily. So, it is sure to get some attention when it happens. Arpita and Paramita, twin sisters from West Bengal’s East Burdwan found their perfect match and tied the knot with twin brothers, Luv and Kush, twin brothers.

Given that they had spent their entire lives together, Arpita and Paramita had an unbreakable relationship. The sisters have never been apart. They studied in the same school and went to the same college. It was their wish to get married to twin brothers.

As reported by India Today, Arpita and Paramita’s father, who works in a local factory started looking for prospective grooms as per his daughter’s demand. While searching for ideal husbands for his girls, he came across these twins. Coincidently, the twin boys’ family was also looking for brides. And the brother duo was also looking for a twin bride for themselves. To fulfil his daughters’ desire, the twin bride’s father arranged the marriage between the quartet.

For the wedding, the quartet chose to wear similar coloured outfits. While the grooms wore matching blue Kurtas, one can see the brides wearing similar blue sarees.

Speaking of twins, another twin wedding that has occupied a spot in recent news is the one that took place in Maharashtra. On December 4, Mumbai-based 36-year-old twin sisters, who are IT professionals got hitched to the same man. Although both families had agreed to the marriage, an investigation was launched after a video of the wedding went viral on the internet. As per the police, the wedding took place in Maharashtra’s Solapur district.

Non-cognizable (NC) offence under section 494 (marrying again during the lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom in Solapur.

