Twin Sisters Share Picture Posing With Same Boyfriend On His Birthday

The tale of Anna and Lucy DeCinque, known as the “most identical twins in the world”, became viral on the internet a few years ago when they revealed that they have the same boyfriend and both have a desire to marry him. According to reports, the sisters from Perth, Australia have been in a relationship with Ben Byrne since 2012. Anna and Lucy recently prepared for their boyfriend’s exclusive birthday celebration in a unique manner. They dressed alike, wearing a green dress with large gold earrings. Their dresses were extremely tight, and they wore green eyeshadow. Additionally, the pictures showed their 39-year-old boyfriend hugging the twins from behind, and all three individuals appeared very content.

Anna and Lucy documented this event by taking pictures and posting them on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnnaLucy DeCinque 👭 (@annalucydecinque)

The post received a wide range of remarks in the comment section from the users. Many people wished a happy birthday to Ben Byrne and said that the picture was great. An account wrote, “The dresses are stunning.”

Meanwhile, it was reported in February this year that Anna and Lucy are currently looking for a new opportunity to secure the same employment after rejecting the idea of working apart from each other.

Instead of pursuing distinct professional journeys, the twins prefer to remain together. During an interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, they spoke about their new TLC series, Extreme Sister, and stated that they perform at their highest level as a team.

Famous for doing everything jointly, Anna and Lucy wear matching attire, visit the restroom simultaneously, and are even contemplating starting a family together.

In pursuit of their goal to conceive with their shared fiancé simultaneously, the twins recorded their endeavours to become parents in their documentary series. In 2021, they first discussed their desire to coordinate their pregnancy journey. The sisters expressed that they have never taken a pregnancy test before and that it’s truly amazing how a stick can validate pregnancy.

Lucy said: “I’m having a heart attack because I’m thinking Anna could be pregnant and I’m not. We’d prefer both of us to be pregnant than one.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here