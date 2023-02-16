Twinkle Khanna turned ‘Baba Twinkdev’ and no, it has nothing to do with the ‘twink death’ discourse that’s currently raging on Twitter. Twinkle in her Baba Twinkdev avatar helps people out with marriage and relationship-related advice. For the uninitiated, in social media slang, the term ‘twink’ is used to refer to a gay or bisexual man with certain characteristics.

Twinkle Khanna goes ‘Twinkdev’ from time to time. This time around, her first challenge involved helping a couple who lost their passion after having a baby. “Other people have an Agony Aunt but we have the guru of gyaan. Introducing Baba Twinkdev. And her first challenge? To help a couple rekindle their passion after having a baby," the actor wrote on Twitter.

People on Twitter wondered whether or not Twinkle was aware of the pop culture meaning behind ‘Baba Twinkdev’. “See this is why you gotta have gay people on your PR team," wrote one Twitter user. “I want to think someone in her marketing team knew what this meant, and let it pass because it’s so funny," another said.

See this is why you gotta have gay people on your PR team 💀— Anirudh_ (@Ani_thingGoes) February 15, 2023

You…do know what Twink means right….right?— Anil (@AnilGanti) February 15, 2023

Who's gonna tell her what Twink means? https://t.co/PvyeOYIKQr— Reah (@PoisonOfChoice) February 15, 2023

I want to think someone in her marketing team knew what this meant, and let it pass because it's so funny https://t.co/qX1eNZT8KU— MyNameJeff (@Watching_Cl0uds) February 15, 2023

Not one gay person in the team I'm crying 😭😭😭 https://t.co/vcvZPFokGk— lil seven⁷ (@khwabbie) February 15, 2023

twinkdev sits at the same table as kareena kapoor introducing herself on national television as “hi i’m kkk” https://t.co/XJ9N0XeW94— s (@yoongienthusias) February 15, 2023

Recently, in a column for Times of India, Twinkle revealed how boredom played a significant role in her romantic life. “On the other hand, being bored at one point, (before the advent of smartphones, where I could idle away hours scrolling through feeds of airport looks) also made me more receptive to taking up the arduous task of jogging with my co-actor, which eventually led to matrimony and two kids with slightly more athletic genes," she wrote.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here