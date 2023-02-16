CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsLive CricketTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Twinkle Khanna Just Called Herself 'Baba Twinkdev' and Twitter Has Some News For Her
2-MIN READ

Twinkle Khanna Just Called Herself 'Baba Twinkdev' and Twitter Has Some News For Her

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 09:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Twinkle Khanna roasted over Baba Twinkdev avatar. (Credits: Twitter/@mrsfunnybones)

Twinkle Khanna roasted over Baba Twinkdev avatar. (Credits: Twitter/@mrsfunnybones)

Twinkle Khanna turned 'Baba Twinkdev' and Twitter doesn't know how to 'break it' to her.

Twinkle Khanna turned ‘Baba Twinkdev’ and no, it has nothing to do with the ‘twink death’ discourse that’s currently raging on Twitter. Twinkle in her Baba Twinkdev avatar helps people out with marriage and relationship-related advice. For the uninitiated, in social media slang, the term ‘twink’ is used to refer to a gay or bisexual man with certain characteristics.

Twinkle Khanna goes ‘Twinkdev’ from time to time. This time around, her first challenge involved helping a couple who lost their passion after having a baby. “Other people have an Agony Aunt but we have the guru of gyaan. Introducing Baba Twinkdev. And her first challenge? To help a couple rekindle their passion after having a baby," the actor wrote on Twitter.

People on Twitter wondered whether or not Twinkle was aware of the pop culture meaning behind ‘Baba Twinkdev’. “See this is why you gotta have gay people on your PR team," wrote one Twitter user. “I want to think someone in her marketing team knew what this meant, and let it pass because it’s so funny," another said.

RELATED STORIES

Recently, in a column for Times of India, Twinkle revealed how boredom played a significant role in her romantic life. “On the other hand, being bored at one point, (before the advent of smartphones, where I could idle away hours scrolling through feeds of airport looks) also made me more receptive to taking up the arduous task of jogging with my co-actor, which eventually led to matrimony and two kids with slightly more athletic genes," she wrote.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Twinkle Khanna
first published:February 16, 2023, 09:52 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 09:52 IST
Read More