Twitter Blooms With Bougainvillea Images As Netizens in Complete Awe of The Beauty

It is that time of the year when soft pink flowers begin to flood the streets thereby marking the arrival of spring. It’s the season of bougainvillaea! For those who don’t know, Bougainvillea is a genus of 18 flowering plants and is native to South America. They are woody vines with a scrambling habit. The plant is sterile. However, the flower is small, tubular, and generally white, but each cluster of three flowers is surrounded by a few brightly coloured bracts. These are usually pink, purple, red, or yellow.

Now that the season has finally arrived, seems like Twitter is in awe of the beauty. Many took to the bluebird app and shared images of the flowers blooming. “Guys I just can’t get enough of the bougainvillaea vines covering everything. I’m so crazy about them!!! Best part about spring," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “If you are still in mood to see the beauties of the Bougainvilleas. Here is one from Delhi Zoo."

Have a look:

Beautiful variegated Bougainvillea pic.twitter.com/Za2hwtDuzu— Garden Soul (@ShaliniGarg7) March 10, 2023

A part of me is fairyAnother part is feiry The remining parts are equally wild and insane#bougainvillea pic.twitter.com/BMynRenbvr— akhila (@wordsandnotion) March 8, 2023

Bougainvillea at my rooftop garden…… pic.twitter.com/HJnm7nrQo6— anil sharma अनिल शर्मा (@anilsharma07) March 11, 2023

Full bloom of Bougainvillea & Palash @ Khajuraho pic.twitter.com/OkxhD6PsXA— Sandeep Tripathi, IFS (@sandeepifs) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Bengaluru was carpeted by cherry blossom. The city undergoes a magical natural phenomenon as it paints itself pink. Notably, the experience comes about to be due to the presence of Tabebuia Roses trees in the vicinity. In the fall of spring, the trees begin to bloom and spread all their pink love all over the place.

Many people turned into photographers by capturing gorgeous trees laden with pink flowers. A few stills captured at the Whitefield area in the IT hub by shutterbug Biplab Mohapatra went gone viral on the internet. A Twitter user who shared the stunning pictures revealed the location in the caption of the tweet, “AECS Layout, Whitefield The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turn completely pink PC.”

