Twitter has experienced yet another outage, with users reporting difficulty loading their feeds and accessing posts on their timelines. Upon attempting to access their feeds, users were greeted with a message that read, “Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now”. Meanwhile, this, like any other outage, has sparked a flurry of memes online, with users taking playful jabs at both Twitter and its chief Elon Musk.

The recent outage has not only caused frustration for users but has also inspired a humorous response from the community. Even the message “Welcome to Twitter" that appeared when users attempted to access their feeds was turned into a meme, with one user jokingly writing, “Maybe I’m a born again Tweeter." The hashtag #TwitterDown quickly began trending on the site, with thousands of users flooding the internet with amusing memes and jokes that highlighted the comical side of not being able to access the platform.

Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mppVD5ffGn— Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 1, 2023

According to Downdetector.com, the global outage tracking website, over 600 complaints were reported to Downdetector.com at around 4 p.m. IST. The majority of users had difficulty loading their feeds on the app, while others experienced issues with the website and server connection. This outage occurred just five days after a similar issue on February 23rd, which lasted for about 30 minutes and affected users in India. Despite the inconvenience, Twitter users responded with humor and creativity, turning the downtime into a meme fest.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here