Exam season is a tension-packed time not just for students but their parents as well. Stress and last-minute panic can sometimes result in disastrous mistakes. One such error happened on the part of a parent who, in a hurry, dropped his daughter at the wrong examination centre for her board exams. Thankfully for the young girl, a helpful cop nearby came to her rescue. The police personnel ensured that she reached her centre on time and was able to attend the crucial exam. One user narrated the entire ordeal on Twitter.

According to user Adarsh Hegde, the incident took place in Gujarat. The girl being talked about was dropped off at the wrong school by her father. She looked at the seating chart and did not find her roll number on the list. This was when she realised that she was in the wrong place and got panicky.

A nearby policeman, who was on duty at the time, noticed that she was particularly stressed. He inquired about the issue and was told the entire saga. Upon checking the address on the student’s hall ticket, he realised that the location she was actually supposed to be at was 20 kilometres away.

The helpful Police Inspector, identified by local media outlets as JV Dhola, gave her a ride in his jeep, driving at full speed with the siren blaring. He was able to drop her off at the examination hall on time and all seems to have ended well.

People on social media are praising the inspector for going the extra mile (or, in this case, 12 miles) to help a citizen in need. “Amazing!! Full credit to the cop who did this. Otherwise, I can only imagine the distress of that young child," a user commented.

Another one wrote, “Good that policeman helped. Happens. Before exams, schools should educate students on how to be stress-free. Centres and boards could additionally send SMS to the mobile number giving the address and time as a reminder, maybe location too—systemic approaches to be adopted."

“An amazing gesture of the police, it should be highlighted," another user said in the replies section.

What are your thoughts about the incident?

