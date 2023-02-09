Twitter faced some technical problems on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the micro-blogging site worldwide. It went down after several users complained of glitches while posting updates, following accounts or even accessing direct messages. Apart from Twitter, even Facebook and Instagram faced outages globally with the maximum complaints coming from the US. With so much happening on the internet, how could memes take a backseat? In fact, memers got rolling on Twitter while trolling the site itself LOL!

Check out how memes take over after social media platforms crashed at a time

Twitter Down

my books looking at me as twitter burns to the ground#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/65MPSm7mLK— BISNOISM (@bisnoi_0011) February 9, 2023

what if they tried to post while twitter was down and dont know its back up yet pic.twitter.com/cGXjzlua9a— ໊ (@keubins) February 9, 2023

Twitter DMs down… I’m so hurt, what if it was my lady crush finally expressing her love for me pic.twitter.com/FVvmgWTt6m— Wenzel Dashington (@AnonUhMust) February 9, 2023

Facebook, Instagram Down

my story took 2 hours to post after i posted times i realized it’s an instagram problem#facebookdown #TwitterDown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J9zEhTb0JX— BISNOISM (@bisnoi_0011) February 9, 2023

what happens when you have NO pain … #twitter #facebookdownwhere do they go they want to eat you is why pic.twitter.com/a7ZXK7Bt3T — ___ (@walesjoey1) February 9, 2023

For Twitter, users first encountered the problem when they tried sending a tweet and received a message that said, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” While the service eventually returned at nearly 11 p.m. GMT, the time of reporting, DMs were still missing. Reported as one of its first outages since Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter announces that they were working internally to get the problems fixed. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” Twitter Support tweeted.

Meanwhile, Meta platforms went down for a brief period when many users reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging Vira service Messenger. At the peak of the outage, Facebook users reported more than 11,000 cases while Instagrammers reported about 7,000 incidents, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. However, the outages were eased by 01:30 a.m. GMT.

