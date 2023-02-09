CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Down: Memes Take Over As Social Media Platforms Crash at Once

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 09:35 IST

International

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Down at once and users can't keep calm. Memes flood social media platforms after widespread outages faced globally (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram faced outages globally on Wednesday with the maximum complaints coming from the US. Memes flooded the social media sites hours after they got crashed at once.

Twitter faced some technical problems on Wednesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access the micro-blogging site worldwide. It went down after several users complained of glitches while posting updates, following accounts or even accessing direct messages. Apart from Twitter, even Facebook and Instagram faced outages globally with the maximum complaints coming from the US. With so much happening on the internet, how could memes take a backseat? In fact, memers got rolling on Twitter while trolling the site itself LOL!

Check out how memes take over after social media platforms crashed at a time

Twitter Down

Facebook, Instagram Down

For Twitter, users first encountered the problem when they tried sending a tweet and received a message that said, “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” While the service eventually returned at nearly 11 p.m. GMT, the time of reporting, DMs were still missing. Reported as one of its first outages since Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter announces that they were working internally to get the problems fixed. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” Twitter Support tweeted.

Meanwhile, Meta platforms went down for a brief period when many users reported issues with Facebook’s online messaging Vira service Messenger. At the peak of the outage, Facebook users reported more than 11,000 cases while Instagrammers reported about 7,000 incidents, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com. However, the outages were eased by 01:30 a.m. GMT.

first published:February 09, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 09:35 IST
