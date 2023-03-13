YouTuber MrBeast AKA Jimmy Donaldson cuts a bit of a controversial figure on Twitter, with many in favour of his videos as acts of charity and others slamming them as a means for making profit and generating views. At one point last year, MrBeast even surpassed PewDiePie to become the world’s most-subscribed person on the video-sharing platform. As of November 2022, in fact, creative producer Gdizzle estimated that MrBeast’s subscriber count was growing faster than the world population.

With all of these achievements under his belt, Twitter had evidently expected him to be much older than he is. Born in May 7, 1998, MrBeast is in fact just 24 years old. Twitter was in for a bit of a rude awakening when they realised the fact.

oh. i want to kill myself pic.twitter.com/75iDPpX4ac— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 8, 2023

i was in high school the same time mr beast was https://t.co/BbLJqyv6bX pic.twitter.com/mxFSvddLWv— mimi⁷✘ (@katsukiforovs) March 9, 2023

Mr Beast looks exactly like someone who has been thinking about youtube engagement 24/7 for 6 years straight https://t.co/8xW1svQ9qd— chairman beans (@justbeans4) March 9, 2023

i tend to assume all adult youtubers are around 30 bc the og gaming and commentary youtubers are. sorry mr beast didn't realize we were so close in age https://t.co/zOQCzJifSO— phoebe (@pinkfury936) March 9, 2023

he’s gen z and that feel so weird to say wtf https://t.co/8hSM92WRaH pic.twitter.com/BDBWvWN0Xd— rosie (@pumpkinpalx) March 9, 2023

sometimes i forget that people weren't watching mr beast back in 2017-18 when all he did was make fun of cringy minecraft intros https://t.co/suaQFiVb0d— greedy esquire (@ClNDURA) March 9, 2023

I really got to wonder what the inside of Mr. Beast's brain is like, he's spent his entire adult life trying to expand a company with his face as its brand. He's only 24, not even major corporations pull this level of obsessive branding https://t.co/ULYL1RQWn3— Jace (@GingerDigress) March 9, 2023

just found out mr beast is 24… up until 2 minutes ago, if you had asked me with a gun to my face, I would have sworn that man was a 30 something, he just radiates how do you do my fellow kids vibes. my world has been shattered— was it raining louis ✨ (@maryswraith) March 13, 2023

Did you guess his age right?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here