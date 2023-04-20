Twitter Lights Up With Hilarious 420 Day Posts And Memes

420 day- a day when Twitter users can unleash their love for cannabis and share hilarious memes and tweets. It’s the one day of the year when it’s socially acceptable to get high on life and, well, other things. From hilarious memes to witty tweets, Twitter users are lighting up their feeds with their cannabis-themed content. Twitter is ablaze with witty one-liners, puns, and some other hilarious visuals that are sure to give you a good laugh. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride as we take a look at some of the funniest and most creative tweets of 4/20.

Twitter users never miss a chance to celebrate 420 Day, and this year was no different. From special offers to musical legends, Twitter was abuzz with interesting tweets on this occasion. One user hilariously wondered if florists were offering special discounts for the day, hinting at the popularity of the number 420 in the stoner culture. “Florists better be having special offers today,” wrote the Twitter user, along with the hashtag 420 Day.

Meanwhile, another user made a witty connection between 420 and greatness by pointing out that the iconic Freddie Mercury tribute concert took place on this day, 31 years ago. The tweet read, “The Freddie Mercury tribute concert took place on this day, 31 years ago, at the Wembley Stadium. 420 and greatness go hand in hand.”

But the most amusing tweet of all had to be the one featuring a goat “partaking" in some questionable activities, as the user reminded us that it’s 420 somewhere in the world. “It’s 420 somewhere in the world, Happy 420,” tweeted a user.

The creativity and humor of Twitter users never cease to amaze people scrolling through the social media platform, and these tweets were just a glimpse of the fun-filled celebrations that took place on this special day.

Over time, 420 has become a cultural phenomenon associated with cannabis culture, and April 20 (4/20) has been adopted as a sort of unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts to celebrate and consume cannabis.

