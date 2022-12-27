Twitter Shivers With ‘Cold Wave’ Memes As Low Temperatures Continue to ‘Chill’ North India

A cold wave, cold spell, or cold snap, is the cooling of air caused due to a range of factors. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated a cold wave in the North India plains due to a dip in the minimum temperature to 4.5°C, with the overall temperature dropping under 10°C. The regions of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, Haryana, and Chandigarh have reached cold wave levels which continue to ‘chill’ the region with icy winds and foggy skies. The biting cold envelops North India every year and it’s the time of the year when people wrap themselves in thick blankets and shoo away water to escape the chilly conditions.

As cold waves grip the northern states, people experience cool air, dense fog, and bone-chilling winters around them. They look for hot tea, coffee, Maggi, and memes to warm them up to a bearable temperature. While you grab a cup of hot coffee in your house, take a look at the memes that will add a bit of warmth to your freezing self.

Twitter shivers with funny memes and jokes as #ColdWave trends on the social media platform. Check out the micro-blogging site flooding with Cold Wave memes as the low temperature continues to seize North Indians.

If you don’t find me tweeting today please understand, I am from #Delhi !!#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/KWjxOGTA95— Wondering Woman (@indiclogic) December 27, 2022

Wifi is on and working.I am connected to the world in the dead of winter..#Faridabad#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/IqekrZreHt— Ravi Vaidiswaran (@vaidiswaranr) December 27, 2022

The cold waves have swept through North India with Delhi experiencing temperatures lower than Nainital as it dipped to 5.6°C, which is one degree below the normal, on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Nainital reported a minimum temperature of 7°C in comparison to the national capital. The IMD also stated, “Due to prevailing light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, Dense to Very Dense Fog is very likely to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and West Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.”

